IIM Calcutta and TalentSprint's enduring alliance is reshaping executive education for next-gen professionals

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 20: For six years now, IIM Calcutta and TalentSprint have been at the forefront of executive education, pioneering innovative industry-aligned programs that have empowered over 3000 learners across 30 batches. Addressing an increasing industry demand for new-age management professionals and leaders who possess the agility and foresight to drive business success amidst constant change, this strategic partnership has consistently anticipated market trends ahead of its time and has been delivering cutting-edge solutions to meet the evolving needs of professionals.

Today, as AI rapidly transforms industries across the globe, IIM Calcutta and TalentSprint, under their ongoing partnership, have unveiled a new program: AI for Leaders, led by Prof. Saravana Jaikumar, Associate Professor, Marketing Group, IIM Calcutta and Prof. Prof. Debashis Saha, Professor, Management Information Systems Group, IIM Calcutta. This program marks a significant milestone in their shared commitment to delivering cutting-edge management education. Designed for current and aspiring leaders, the AI for Leaders program equips participants with the knowledge and skills to harness AI as a powerful strategic tool. By focusing on AI's potential to drive business enablement, growth, and transformation, the program prepares leaders to navigate the complexities of the AI-driven landscape and to capitalize on emerging opportunities.

In the early days of digital banking's emergence, IIM Calcutta and TalentSprint introduced a pioneering Fintech and Financial Blockchain program. This initiative empowered professionals to adeptly navigate the technological revolution in banking and finance, laying the groundwork for a series of transformative programs that continue to redefine management education for working professionals. Recognizing the escalating demand for executives capable of leading in today's complex business environment, they launched the Executive Program in General Management (EPGM) and the Executive Post-Graduate Program in Global Business Management (EPGBM), combining IIM Calcutta's academic excellence with TalentSprint's expertise in delivering high-impact online education.

This partnership also addresses industry-specific leadership needs. The Education Leaders' Program (EdLEAP) was developed to equip leaders in the education sector with the new-age tools and skills to shape their schools and academic centers into 'institutes of excellence'. Additionally, the Digital Business Leadership program was introduced to arm leaders and aspiring CXOs with the skills required to navigate digital transformation, driving innovation and sustainable growth. These programs have become pivotal in preparing professionals to meet the evolving demands of the global marketplace.

Prof. Saibal Chattopadhyay, Director of IIM Calcutta, stated, "Our partnership with TalentSprint has been a game-changer since the launch of the fintech program. It has enabled us to expand our reach, cater to a diverse range of professionals, and foster a community of experts who are not just leaders, but visionaries. Together, we are shaping the future of executive education."

Dr Santanu Paul, CEO & MD of TalentSprint, added, "Our mission is to equip professionals with the contemporary skills required to thrive and succeed in the digital age. Partnering with IIM Calcutta, a global leader in management education, has been instrumental in achieving this goal. Our programs are a testament to the power of combining academic rigor with real-world relevance, resonating our core focus on bringing forth management and leadership programs for a disrupted world."

By combining IIM Calcutta's educational excellence with TalentSprint's innovative approach, the partnership has been redefining executive education. As the world continues to evolve, IIM Calcutta and TalentSprint remain committed to providing professionals with the right competencies and capabilities they need to succeed in the future.

The Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta was established as the first national institute for Post-Graduate studies and Research in Management by the Government of India in November 1961 in collaboration with Alfred P. Sloan School of Management (MIT), the Government of West Bengal, The Ford Foundation and Indian industry. The vision of the Institute is to be an international center of excellence in all facets of management education. Over the past four decades, IIM Calcutta has blossomed into one of Asia's finest business schools. It now has an enviable reputation for imparting high quality management education to some of the best minds in the country. It has been playing a pioneering role in professionalising Indian management through its post graduate and doctoral level programmes, executive training programmes, research, and consulting activities.

Established in 2010, TalentSprint is a part of the NSE group and a global education company powered by AI that brings transformational bootcamps and innovative learning programs to modern-day professionals who aspire to future-proof themselves with deep expertise. TalentSprint partners with top-tier academic institutions and big tech global corporations to create futuristic programs and deliver remarkable outcomes. Its AI-powered platform ipearl.ai, seamlessly blends world-class academic rigor with industry-leading practitioner experience. The company's learner engagement rates and high customer delight scores make it a leading player in the industry. For more information, visit talentsprint.com.

