IIM Kozhikode launches the 10th batch of the senior management programme

The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM Kozhikode), ranked as the #4 best B-School in India (NIRF, 2021), has launched the 10th batch of the Senior Management Programme. Joining this 1-year will help participants develop a global perspective coupled with future-ready strategic thinking and data-driven decision-making skills.

As per reports, 93 per cent of CEOs seek to invest more in digital transformation as they see it as integral to building 'fit-for-future' organisations. Mr Kiran Kumar G, Senior Manager at Samsung and a past participant of this programme, while sharing his programme experience, said, "I chose this programme to upgrade myself personally and professionally as well as to excel within the organisation. This programme helped me make the right decisions at work, develop negotiation and cross-functional team management skills and helped in conflict management. The IIM Kozhikode faculty helped me learn quickly. The examples used were helpful and made a difference professionally. Emeritus organised the classes effectively, the virtual teams were handled well, and peer learning helped exchange knowledge. I will recommend this programme to my friends and colleagues because it is beneficial to upgrade oneself."

Commenting on the launch of the tenth batch of the programme, Prof Debashis Chatterjee, Director, IIM Kozhikode, said, " has enrolled close to 700 participants in nine batches. It offers immersive learning through engaging live online sessions and a five-day in-campus immersion at the IIM Kozhikode campus. This programme is designed to help mid-and senior-level professionals and aspiring and new business leaders with minimum 10 years of work experience transition from a managerial to a cross-functional leadership role by developing an advanced understanding of the underlying functional areas and contemporary theories of management. The meticulously curated industry-leading modules will enable participants to advance their leadership potential and strategic decision-making capabilities for driving growth strategies and business excellence."

Programme Directors, Prof Anandakuttan B. Unnithan, Professor, Marketing Management, Dean (Faculty Administration and Development) and Prof Venkataraman S., Assistant Professor, Strategic Management, Chairperson, IIM Kozhikode Kochi Campus, added, "Businesses today have seen a complete transition than they used to run a decade ago. Recent industry reports suggest that close to 68 per cent of business leaders in India have reported that having high agility reduced their costs by 25 per cent. It is thus imperative for business leaders of today and the future to expand their knowledge across domains and proactively make decisions to be effective leaders. The Senior Management Programme is designed to equip participants to strengthen their leadership capabilities and lead complex business challenges with confidence and data-driven, informed decision-making ability."

Mohan Kannegal, CEO, India and APAC, Emeritus, said, "Today's business landscape is marked by various shifting forces, which makes it difficult to predict outcomes of real-time business decisions to meet business challenges. Complacency is no longer an option for emerging and new business leaders looking for ways to keep their businesses viable, profitable, and ultimately successful. A recent PwC report states that 85 per cent of CEOs seek operational efficiencies to drive growth. In this context, we at Emeritus are pleased to offer IIM Kozhikode's Senior Management Programme, which has successfully enabled scores of participants to lead their organisation confidently through its previous nine batches. With cutting-edge insights from renowned IIM Kozhikode faculty, participants will surely take a career-defining step towards building their 10X leadership potential."

The tenth batch of this professional certificate programme begins on September 30, 2022, with a fee of INR 5,50,000 + GST, with flexible payment options and low-cost EMI options. This is offered through Emeritus, a global leader in making high-quality education accessible and affordable, offering a digital-first, seamless learning and high engagement experience. Visit thefor more details on the programme, and interested applicants should apply soon.

