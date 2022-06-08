IISM launches pathbreaking India's first-ever book on Sports Marketing

India's leading sports management college, International Institute of Sports Management (IISM) recently launched India's first-ever book on Sports Marketing in the country as part of a series that will aim to enrich students with industry knowledge.

The first book titled 'Business of Sports:The Winning Formula for Success', authored by Vinit Karnik, Head-Sports, Esports and Entertainment at GroupM South Asia, was launched on Monday by Honourable Shri Bhagat Singh Koshiyari, the Governor of Maharashtra. The book has been published under the banner of Popular Prakashan.

IISM, founded by former India international cricketer Nilesh Kulkarni, has been a pioneer in Sports Management Studies for about 12 years.

At a glittering function the book was released by the Honourable governor in the presence of Kulkarni also the Founder of IISM and Mr. Harsha Bhatkal, Publisher of Popular Prakashan.

The Honourable Governor lauded the author and IISM for launching the book. "The book is an excellent initiative by the author and IISM. In life we need to have a mission and sports can be just that for us as a nation. In the 75th year of our great nation's independence this is a timely book. In the Amrit kal I hope this book proves to be the nectar that sports in the country needs."

"The business of sports in India is booming. There is high demand for skilled managers and professionals who are passionate about sports, along with a keen sense of business to make these endeavours financially successful. This is our first humble attempt in a series of materials that we plan to launch in the coming months for the student community and the industry at large in all aspects of sports," said Kulkarni. "The book focusses on the business side of sports and the various verticals of the industry. This is a book about India, by an Indian for an Indian sports market. This has therefore got the potential to be a reference material for all sporting professionals in the country."

On his part the author Mr. Karnik was thrilled to be able to share his knowledge with the wider community. "Leading competitions in the country have become great avenues for sponsorships, media engagements and other brand-building opportunities. As business processes get more structured in the industry with each year, I see the emergence of sports marketing as a subject with lot of real-world application in an Indian context," said Karnik. "I have tried to apply the basics of marketing and have explained in the best possible way how to use them in the business of sports with a specific focus on India. This book will especially help Indian students relate to it so that these principles can be seamlessly applied."

Publisher Harsha Bhatkal was also keen that the learnings from the book can be put to use in an Indian context. "We have published sports books in the past. But this is the first of its kind, unique concept where the book is both a fantastic read and also a reference material for knowledge. I am sure everyone connected to sports will lap up the book with both hands."

In the coming months, IISM will be making landmark announcements about future books covering various aspects of sports from an Indian perspective. Stay tuned for further announcements.

To generate interest in both the sports and the field of play in the coming generations of this new India, former bowler of the Indian Cricket Team, Nilesh Kulkarni and his wife Rasika Kulkarni founded International Institute of Sports Management (IISM) in the year 2010. IISM was conferred the 'Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar' in the year 2020. IISM for the last three years has been the Knowledge Partner in the "Khelo India" programme and has contributed to preparing SOP for both the Khelo India Youth Games and Khelo India University Games.

Nilesh Kulkarni, the Founder and Director of IISM, has been the Captain of the Mumbai Ranji team. He has represented India in cricket many times and has also contributed to county cricket in the nineties. He holds the unique record of taking a wicket on the first ball in Test Cricket for India. Till date 1800 students from IISM are making a name for themselves alongside making the country proud by becoming successful Sports Management Professionals across the globe. In April 2022, IISM also launched a brand new course of Bachelor of Sports Science (BSS) aimed at imparting knowledge around sports science in the country.

Vinit Karnik has over 25 years' experience in Media, Entertainment and Sports Management. He has essayed leadership roles in areas related to business growth and strategic thinking. Marketer and team player at heart, Karnik has built a reputation of being an industry thought leader, drive business results and building long term relationships with key stakeholders. In a diverse market like India, he has deftly handled emerging market dynamics and has immensely contributed to the evolution of Sports Management and Consulting, Media Strategies and the Business of Entertainment. He is therefore the best professional to comment on Sports Marketing in India, its evolution, trends and opportunities going forward.

