IIT Bombay: 85 students secure salary packages worth over Rs 1 crore from Tata, Reliance and others

85 students from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay secured job offers exceeding Rs 1 crore in the first phase of placements that concluded on December 20. The institute's placement report, released on Thursday night, revealed that the research and development (R&D) domain emerged as the frontrunner, contributing to the majority of high-paying job offers on the IIT Bombay campus.

More than 2,000 students registered for placements this year, of which 60 per cent have received their offers in the first phase. The second phase will begin towards the end of the month. As per a report by MoneyControl, companies like Reliance Industries, Tata Group, Apple, Microsoft, Bajaj, Barclays, Mercedes-Benz and others visited IIT Bombay campus this season. The recruitment process saw companies engaging with candidates either in person or through online meeting platforms, with all students attending interviews on-site. As of December 20, 2023, about 1,340 job offers had been extended, leading to the placement of 1,188 students. This number includes seven students who secured positions in PSUs and 297 PPOs through internships, out of which 258 were accepted.