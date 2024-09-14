IIT Bombay - WashU Open Applications for 10th Cohort of Joint EMBA Program Starting January 2025

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 14: Applications are now open for the 10th cohort of the prestigious Executive MBA program offered by IIT Bombay and Washington University in St. Louis. This one-of-a-kind program offers a joint degree from two leading institutions - a first-of-its-kind initiative uniting expertise from both India and the U.S. to empower senior professionals with global leadership and strategic management skills.

Designed for executives aiming to step into leadership roles, this 18-month residential program provides a thorough understanding of critical business disciplines such as corporate strategy, valuation, M&A, financial management, organizational behavior, and data-driven decision-making. By nurturing leadership skills and strategic insight, participants will be equipped to navigate complex challenges in an increasingly competitive business environment.

Admissions Now Open for January 2025

Prospective candidates can apply now for the 10th batch, which begins in January 2025. With limited seats available, applicants are encouraged to submit their applications early to increase their chances of acceptance. The program's fee of Rs 42 Lakhs covers all educational materials, accommodation, and meals during residency periods except air travel (domestic & international) and local travel.

* Application Deadline (Round 4): September 22, 2024 (apply now)

Comprehensive Executive MBA Curriculum

The IIT Bombay-WashU, Executive MBA curriculum, draws from Washington University's globally renowned programs, ensuring participants receive an education that is both cutting-edge and internationally relevant. Core and advanced courses cover a broad spectrum of topics, including:

- Core Modules: Corporate Strategy, Organizational Design, Financial Accounting, Marketing, and Data Modeling.

- Advanced Modules: Leadership, Macroeconomics, Strategic Costing, Global Supply Chains, and Competitive Strategy.

Participants will also engage in experiential learning projects like start-up consulting, one-on-one executive coaching, and international residencies in Brookings Institute in Washington, D.C., and St. Louis, offering a unique blend of theoretical and hands-on learning.

Distinguished Faculty from Two Global Institutions

This Executive MBA is taught by distinguished faculty members from IIT Bombay and Washington University in St. Louis, ensuring participants receive insights from leaders in their fieldsprofessors like S.V.D. Nageswara Rao, Prof. Markus Baer and other globally acclaimed educators blend academic theory with practical expertise, helping participants stay ahead of market trends and leadership practices.

Who Should Apply?

The IIT Bombay-WashU Joint EMBA program is tailored for senior executives aiming to enhance their leadership abilities and strategic decision-making skills. It is ideal for professionals such as CEOs, CXOs, VPs, Business Heads, Senior Managers, who are ready to take their careers to the next level. Candidates should have a minimum of seven years of work experience, with at least five years spent in managerial roles. The program seeks individuals who have demonstrated strong leadership potential and possess a proven ability to apply business acumen in real-world scenarios, driving success in their respective industries.

Four days in a month with a Global Perspective

The IIT Bombay-WashU Executive MBA is structured for working professionals, with classes scheduled for four consecutive days each month (Thursday through Sunday). The program comprises 17 teaching modules delivered in India and 3 international residencies in Washington, D.C., and St. Louis, ensuring participants gain invaluable global exposure and networking opportunities. State-of-the-art facilities on the IIT Bombay campus provide an ideal learning environment complemented by executive coaching to support ongoing career growth.

Participants also benefit from lifetime access to alumni privileges and networking opportunities through both IIT Bombay and Washington University in St. Louis, allowing them to stay connected to a global network of professionals.

Return on Investment

The Executive MBA from IIT Bombay-WashU offers a significant Return-on-Investment, in more ways than one. Investment in our program is helping organizations create a leadership pipeline to align with corporate goals and domain experts' transition to enterprise-wide management roles. Moreover, in comparison to similar courses from outside India, this program offers an exponentially higher ROI. This is simply because India offers a significant cost advantage while still offering world-class infrastructure and access to global resources, including faculty, industry-wide alumni network & collaborations.

Shape the Future with the IIT Bombay-WashU Executive MBA

Graduates from previous cohorts have successfully transitioned into leadership roles across industries, demonstrating the program's powerful impact on career progression. The joint IIT Bombay-WashU Executive MBA is more than academic achievement - it's a transformative journey toward becoming a future-ready leader capable of driving organizational success.

For More Information and Application Details:

Visit the official website https://iitb-wustl.org or contact us at +91 810810 5963 / +91 810810 5798 or via email at admissions@iitb-wustl.org.

