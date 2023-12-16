IMA India, Market Leader in Business Information and Communities, Acquires CFO Collective

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], December 16: IMA India, the country's premier business information and senior professional communities' company, has acquired CFO Collective India Pvt Ltd. This acquisition offers significant synergies and has created an unrivalled platform for finance leaders in India.

IMA India, led by Adit Jain, is India's longest-serving, high quality and comprehensive CXO peer network company with over 2,000 client companies. With multinationals, domestic, large and small companies amongst its clients, IMA aims to establish new communities and build width in existing ones going forward.

CFOs continue to lead the pack in terms of significance, complexity and potential for impact. The acquisition will expand IMA's reach and range of services on offer across finance leaders - in terms of sectors, geographies and next-in-line finance professionals.

Adit Jain said, "Our biggest advantage now will be senior management bandwidth with the deepest and most trusted relationships within the CFO community and with clients seeking to serve them. Also, I am delighted to have Anuradha and Seema back home!"

CFO Collective is a boutique company established 4 years ago with some of India's most senior CFOs as investors. In a short time, led by Anuradha Das Mathur and Seema Menon, the company had acquired a great reputation and a few market-leading products including innovative digital services. With a much larger platform to leverage, these early successes are expected to multiply.

Anuradha Das Mathur said, "I have always believed that collaboration is a far more powerful strategy than competition. And when you collaborate with like-minded, trusted partners, then the sky is the limit. We couldn't have hoped for a better home for CFO Collective and are very excited about the magic we can create together."

Going forward, IMA will be launching sustainability and DEI forums and a platform for engaging with policy makers and Government, given the renewed priority for regulatory, policy and compliance issues among CXOs and businesses.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor