Imaginarium partners with Global 3D Printing Giant Ultimaker to fuel Make in India

Imaginarium, a global leader in 3D Printing solutions and advanced manufacturing technology, today introduced its newest desktop & industrial 3D printer range in partnership with 3D printing giant Ultimaker.

Netherlands-based Ultimaker is the market leader offering a wide range of award-winning 3D printers, open-source software, expansive material marketplace, and support. Increased business flexibility and continuity by 3D printing parts or prototypes is trusted by 800,000+ users across an assortment of industries like engineering, automotive, architecture, consumer goods, medical devices, healthcare, jewellery etc.

This is a key milestone in the company's strategy to be the leader in industrial 3D printing for manufacturing and adds to the company's growing portfolio of 3D printing solutions in the Indian market.

With Ultimaker, the company will have the added advantage of a varied range of state-of-the-art equipment. These will offer complete solutions in 3D printing and focus on production-grade applications for various industries and deliver quality results time and again. The 3D printers being compatible with around 200 materials, Imaginarium is introducing the most cost-effective way for businesses to adopt in-house 3D printing.

"The Government of India's upcoming policy strategically aims at promoting a conducive ecosystem to seamlessly adopt 3D Printing for local manufacturers. With the Make In India initiative, we are hopeful that 3D Printing will shape the innovative horizons of the future and increase focus on India as the nerve center for global manufacturing. I feel our association with Ultimaker who are unparalleled in FDM 3D printing, will usher in a new direction for the company and help us to be the segment leaders in the 3D printing industry in India," shared Kamlesh Parekh, CEO, Imaginarium India.

"We are pleased to announce our cooperation with Imaginarium, a leading technology company headquartered in Mumbai, India. This partnership with technical prowess will enable us to better cover the Indian market, where additive manufacturing is reaching a point of breakthrough. Imaginarium is the right fit to help us grow and serve our Indian customers in the best possible way. This collaboration also underlines Ultimaker's leading position in the FFF 3D printing market," said William Lee, Channel Director, Ultimaker Asia Pacific.

This proposition brings Ultimaker's whole range of desktop 3D printers like Ultimaker S5, Ultimaker S3, Ultimaker S5 Pro Bundle, and the base model of Ultimaker 2+ Connect to India.

With over a decade of experience in 3D Printing, Imaginarium is disrupting the manufacturing sector by enabling enterprises to create prototypes faster, better and effective designs, and realize products in shorter periods. As a trendsetter in 3D printing and advanced manufacturing technology, it houses the largest and most advanced setup of industrial 3D printers in the country.

Since 2011, Ultimaker has built an open and easy-to-use solution of 3D printers, software, and materials that enable professional designers and engineers to innovate every day. Today, Ultimaker is the market leader in desktop 3D printing. From offices in the Netherlands, New York, Boston, and Singapore - plus production facilities in Europe and the US - its global team of over 400 employees work together to accelerate the world's transition to digital distribution and local manufacturing. .

Imaginarium is India's leading Rapid Manufacturing & Engineering Solution Provider. Headquartered in Mumbai, India - Imaginarium's 300 strong team has over a decade of experience in helping companies across the world apply cutting edge design and manufacturing technologies like 3D Printing to bring their ideas to life, speed up new product development and radically improve production.

The organisation has in-house experts and partners across industries such as Automotive, Aerospace, Defence, Research & Development, Education, Medical Devices, Consumer Electronics, Jewellery and more. .

