Impact Guru Foundation receives the Prestigious Mahatma Award 2022 for Social Good and Impact category

Impact Guru Foundation (IGF), an organization that promotes universal healthcare, has been awarded the prestigious Mahatma Award under the category of 'Social Good and Impact 2022'. Sundeep Talwar, CEO of Impact Guru Foundation received the award at India International Centre (Delhi) presented by Prof Dr Sankar Kumar Sanyal, President, Harijan Sevak Sangh (founded by Mahatma Gandhi in 1932). Radhika Bharat Ram, Jt. Vice Chairperson, Shri Ram Schools, and Founder, KARM Fellowship; and Amit Sachdeva, Social Entrepreneur and Founder, Mahatma Award were among the eminent facilitators at the event.

Mahatma Award recognizes and celebrates impact leaders and change-makers across the globe, who are making a social impact and leading the way to a sustainable future.

Founded in 2014 with the vision to promote accessibility and affordability of healthcare for everyone, IGF provides preventative, curative, and critical care possible across all age groups and communities. Impact Guru Foundation was lauded for bringing dynamic change to people's lives and leading the way to a sustainable future. Some of the healthcare initiatives include COVID-19 relief, humanitarian emergencies, cancer care, transplant support, sanitization, and more. As part of a critical healthcare program, IGF assists individuals in harnessing the power of social networks through crowdfunding, whereby donations are collected during critical medical emergencies such as road accidents, cancer care, transplant support and SMA treatment, among others.

Through the many corporate social responsibility projects which IGF undertakes, few of the projects are Care On Wheels, ANGEL - #ThankANurse, War Against COVID, Help India Breathe, for e.g., ANGEL (Advance Nurses' Growth Excellence & Learning) #ThankANurse program seeks to upskill 1,00,000 nurses across India in the next 24 months. The program dispenses free content and coursework/training for all enrolled nurses, in partnership with various hospitals, academic institutions, skilling, and nonprofits. Another program 'Care on Wheels' (C.O.W) addresses the deficiency of accessible and affordable healthcare services, especially in rural areas. These units have been set up in 39 villages spread across Haryana, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh in partnership with various automobile and energy companies.

"Our team is humbled to receive the prestigious Mahatma award which only strengthens Impact Guru Foundation's belief that making healthcare accessible and affordable is a human right and should be available for everyone. All our programs are designed with the aim to support and save thousands of lives. Impact Guru Foundation has so far impacted 450,000+ lives across 25+ Indian states, but has millions more to add to this count, till we achieve the vision of #SwasthBharathKhushalBharat. We take this opportunity to thank donors, patrons and all well-wishers for their unrelenting support. Recognitions like this motivates us to realize this vision and keep transforming more lives." says Sundeep Talwar, the CEO of Impact Guru Foundation.

Headquartered in Mumbai, Impact Guru Foundation (IGF) was established in 2014 with the mission of an India where no one has to go through life without inaccessible and affordable treatment. The main aim is to put forward a platform where each individual can easily avail of preventative, curative, and critical care. Since, inception IGF has executed projects impacting 450,000+ lives on pan-India level. IGF has been recognised and awarded by various industry bodies. #HappyBharatHealthyBharat.

For more information, please visit:

This story has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor