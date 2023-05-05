ImpactGrows, Sustainability Management SaaS Solution is now available on Temenos Exchange

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 5 (/BusinessWire India): BillionLives, a leading provider of Sustainability Technologies today announced that ImpactGrows is available on Temenos Exchange partner ecosystem of pre-integrated fintech solutions.

The ImpactGrows solution enables high level business benefits. Banks providing corporate lending products can offer Sustainability Linked Loan Products (SLLPs) to their business banking clients using ImpactGrows. ImpactGrows enables banks to create various Sustainability Linked Loan Products (SLLPs) and offer to clients over a self service portal. Banks also need to assess ESG risk of their business banking clients over and above operational risk, and the ImpactGrows ESG Risk Assessment SaaS helps in this process.

Temenos Exchange brings innovation to market faster, and at scale. The ecosystem offers pre-integrated and approved fintech solutions that can be easily deployed on top of Temenos open platform for composable banking, enabling banks to accelerate the creation of new financial services, while reducing the costs of development.

Martin Bailey, Director of Innovation and Ecosystems, Temenos, said: "Temenos Exchange acts as an accelerator for fintechs and software developers, helping them develop, validate and monetize new banking solutions. Joining Temenos Exchange means BillionLives can write once and sell its solution across a vast banking audience of 3,000 clients in 150 countries. Collectively, this community serves the banking needs of 1.2 billion people worldwide."

"We believe availability of ImpactGrows on Temenos Exchange will help speed up the net zero commitment of Temenos clients."- Sanjay Varma, Director Technology, BillionLives Business Initiatives Pvt Ltd.

"BillionLives participation in Temenos Exchange further extends our commitment to the banking community and enables Temenos customers to easily reap the benefits of ImpactGrows ESG solution. We look forward to leveraging the power of the Temenos platform to help us achieve our business goals," Sanjay added.

BillionLives Business Initiatives Pvt Ltd is a Sustainability Technology company from India. The company provides technology solutions that make it easy and streamlined for corporates and banks to manage their sustainability value chain. Banks are being called upon to play a key role In promoting sustainable practices across the globe, given their unique nature of operations. Banks are required to consider ESG credentials of their clients and its impact on their own sustainability commitments before taking any lending decisions, and to accelerate the Net Zero journey of clients by providing transition finance to projects aimed at reducing carbon emissions, through Sustainability Linked Loan Products (SLLPs). These require banks to track, monitor and validate a number of data points. The ImpactGrows software suite offered by BillionLives Is designed to manage these requirements seamlessly for banks.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (/BusinessWire India)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor