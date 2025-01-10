"Impractical, blatant disregard for human dignity": BJP MP and trade leader Praveen Khandelwal criticises L&T chairman's 90-hour week remark

New Delhi [India], January 10 : Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary General of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) and Chandni Chowk MP has strongly criticised the recent statement by the Chairman of L&T, advocating a 90-hour work week.

Larsen & Toubro Chairman SN Subrahmanyan recently advocated for a 90-hour workweek, including working on Sundays. This remark snowballed into a controversy, with many criticising him over work-life balance.

In a statement, BJP MP Khandelwal called it "highly impractical and a blatant disregard for human dignity and work-life balance."

Khandelwal emphasised that such comments reflect a lack of understanding of the importance of mental health and the well-being of workers in the modern era.

"We cannot regress to a culture that treats workers as mere machines. Every individual, whether in the corporate sector or self-employed, deserves a balanced life where personal and professional aspirations coexist," he said.

In this context, Khandelwal endorsed Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone's views, which highlighted the necessity of addressing mental health challenges and creating a healthy work environment.

Khandelwal appreciated her courage in speaking out on such a critical issue and underscored the importance of celebrities and influencers using their platforms to advocate for progressive work cultures.

"Indian businesses, whether large corporations or MSMEs thrive on the dedication of their workforce. Advocating for gruelling work hours will only deteriorate productivity, increase stress levels, and harm the overall economy," Khandelwal added.

Khandelwal further urged policymakers, business leaders, and influencers to work collectively toward fostering workplaces that respect human values, prioritize mental health, and enhance productivity through sustainable and humane practices.

