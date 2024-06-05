IMS Ghaziabad Hosts BGCIII-2024: Building Global Competitiveness Through Innovation, Integrity, and Inclusion

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 5: IMS Ghaziabad (University Courses Campus) successfully concluded the fifth edition of its prestigious International Conference, titled “Building Global Competitiveness Through Innovation, Integrity, and Inclusion in Atmanirbhar Bharat (BGCIII – 2024)” on May 10, 2024. This multi-disciplinary conference focused on Management, IT, Media, and Sciences, attracting leading academicians, researchers, and scholars to exchange and share their valuable experiences and research findings.

Distinguished Guests and Inaugural Ceremony

The conference was graced by the presence of esteemed dignitaries. Professor (Dr.) Bharat Bhasker, Director of IIM Ahmedabad, served as the Chief Guest. Joining him as Guests of Honor were Shri Chittranjan Tripathy, Director of the National School of Drama, New Delhi; Mr. Saurabh Agrawal, Head of Strategy & Growth at Tata Consultancy Services, Noida; Dr. Nitin Kumar, Deputy Director (Research) at the Indian Council of Social Sciences Research (ICSSR), New Delhi; and Dr. Chandrasekhar Buddha, Chief Co-ordinating Officer at AICTE, New Delhi.

The inaugural session commenced with a warm welcome address by Prof. (Dr.) Arun Kumar Singh, Director of IMS Ghaziabad (University Courses Campus). CA (Dr.) Rakesh Chharia, General Secretary of the IMS Group of Institutions, further enriched the occasion with his insightful address.

Focus on Innovation in Atmanirbhar Bharat

The theme of BGCIII-2024, “Building Global Competitiveness Through Innovation, Integrity, and Inclusion in Atmanirbhar Bharat,” highlighted the critical role of innovation in addressing contemporary challenges. The conference aimed to foster a dynamic platform for stimulating the exchange of best practices and thought leadership on how innovation can propel the Indian economy forward.

Collaboration and Impact

BGCIII-2024 fostered valuable collaboration with esteemed global institutions and renowned journals. This strategic partnership facilitated the exchange of cutting-edge perspectives and encouraged participants to explore innovative approaches towards achieving economic progress. Such initiatives demonstrate IMS Ghaziabad’s unwavering commitment to enriching the global discourse on innovation and fostering impactful contributions.

Exchange of Knowledge and Exploration of Ideas

The conference provided a vibrant forum for academicians, researchers, and scholars to present their research and engage in fruitful discussions. The diverse range of topics covered within the conference’s multi-disciplinary scope created an enriching tapestry of knowledge and exploration.

Looking Ahead: Continued Commitment to Innovation

The successful culmination of BGCIII-2024 underscores IMS Ghaziabad’s dedication to fostering innovation as a cornerstone of sustainable growth. The conference not only served as a platform for knowledge exchange and intellectual discourse, but also solidified the institution’s role in shaping a robust and innovative future for India within the framework of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

About IMS Ghaziabad (University Courses Campus)

IMS Ghaziabad (University Courses Campus) is a premier institution renowned for its academic excellence and commitment to fostering innovation. The institute offers a comprehensive range of management, IT, media, and science programs, empowering students with the knowledge and skills necessary for success in the dynamic global landscape. IMS Ghaziabad is dedicated to fostering an environment that encourages intellectual curiosity, critical thinking, and ethical leadership, ultimately contributing to the creation of a brighter future.

