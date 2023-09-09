IMS Noida launches green campus and empowers students through inspirational orientation program

Noida (India), September 9: Institute of Management Studies Noida, renowned for its commitment to holistic education, recently conducted two initiatives that emphasize sustainability and student empowerment. The institute introduced a cutting-edge Zero Waste Campus in collaboration with the Indian Pollution Control Association (IPCA) whereas IMS Design and Innovation Academy (DIA), hosted an enlightening orientation program.

Under the guidance of Senior Director, Dr. Kulneet Suri, the institute inaugurated the Zero Waste Campus with the installation of an innovative Aerobin machine. This eco-friendly endeavor aims to convert waste into compost, contributing to a cleaner and greener campus. IMS Noida has also implemented an integrated waste management system, encouraging active participation from the campus community in waste segregation.

Simultaneously, IMS DIA organized an orientation program that featured insights from esteemed design industry experts like Jubinav Chadha, Dr. Anindita Roy, Gaurav Gupta, and Amber Paridi. These professionals shared their invaluable experiences, motivating students to foster creativity and embrace their responsibilities as future professionals.

While interacting, Dr. Kulneet Suri, Senior Director of IMS Noida, encouraged students to maintain a creative and positive mindset, emphasizing the importance of acquiring both theoretical and practical knowledge, mastering time management, and making continuous efforts towards their goals. Further she said, “Our Zero Waste Campus project underscores IMS Noida’s dedication to sustainability, shaping responsible future leaders who will champion environmental causes.”

In addition to fostering sustainability and student excellence, IMS Noida’s initiatives reflect a broader commitment to preparing students for a dynamic world. These initiatives not only equip students with the skills needed for success but also instill a sense of responsibility and purpose in their educational journey, ensuring they become conscientious citizens committed to making a difference in the world.

