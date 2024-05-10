IMS Noida organized various events to Foster Student Skill Development

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 10: Institute of Management Studies (IMS Noida), conducted a highly impactful “Voter Awareness Campaign” under the esteemed guidance of the Gautam Buddha Nagar District Magistrate. This campaign aimed to enlighten and empower students about their crucial voting rights, emphasizing the importance of active participation in democratic processes.

Dr. Kulneet Suri, Senior Director of IMS Noida expressed heartfelt gratitude to the GB Nagar District Magistrate’s Office and senior officials for their unwavering support. She emphasized the significance of such initiatives in nurturing informed and responsible future leaders, highlighting IMS Noida’s commitment to holistic education and societal contribution.

Fireless cooking competition was organized at Institute of Management Studies (IMS) Noida. BBA students participated in the competition organized by the School of Management of the institute. During the program, IMS Director General Prof. (Dr.) Vikas Dhawan, Dean Dr. Neelam Saxena along with all the department heads inspected the dishes prepared by the students.

Inaugurating the program, Prof. (Dr.) Vikas Dhawan said that it is possible to cook food even without fire, today’s competition is not just for preparing dishes but to promote the imagination and creativity of the students.

Institute of Management studies Noida organized a Cultural Fest 2024 “Udbhav” at their campus. The event showcased a diverse array of cultural performances, alongside engaging activities such as a treasure hunt, artwork exhibitions, and a captivating ramp walk.

During the event organized by the institute, the Mr. and Miss Udbhav 2024 competition took centre stage, with participants showcasing their acting prowess on the vibrant theme of Bollywood. Anshika, Ritika, Raj, Rajat, Prem, Hima, Rohit, Prashant, Deepak, Krishna, and Palak delivered captivating performances that enthralled the audience. Among them, Simran, a second-year BBA student, emerged victorious, clinching the prestigious title of Udbhav 2024.

