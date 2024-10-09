IMS UCC Ghaziabad Hosts Alumni Talk, “Essential Skills for Thriving in Competitive Business Environment”

New Delhi [India], October 9: The Department of Management at IMS UCC Ghaziabad (University Courses Campus) successfully organised an engaging Alumni Talk Session titled “Essential Skills for Thriving in a Competitive Business Environment” for the BBA Batch (2024-27). The event took place on September 13th, 2024, and featured Ms. Shivangi Pundhir, an esteemed alumna of the institute, as the guest speaker.

Ms. Pundhir, who completed her BBA at IMS UCC Ghaziabad in 2017 and went on to pursue her Master’s in International Business (MIB) in 2019, currently serves as a Lead Analyst at Ernst & Young. Drawing from her extensive experience in the corporate world, Ms. Pundhir delivered an insightful and motivating session aimed at equipping students with the essential skills needed to excel in today’s dynamic and highly competitive business landscape.

During the session, Ms. Pundhir emphasised the importance of honing critical thinking, adaptability, and effective communication as key competencies to thrive in the business world. She encouraged students to embrace lifelong learning and personal development as crucial elements in navigating an ever-evolving market environment.

The session concluded with an interactive Q&A segment, where students had the opportunity to engage directly with Ms. Pundhir on topics ranging from career planning to personal development. Her experiences and insights, grounded in her own professional journey, provided students with practical advice and inspiration for shaping their future careers.

IMS UCC Ghaziabad, established in 1990, is a distinguished institution offering a range of undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral academic programs. With world-class infrastructure, the university campus boasts a sophisticated library, smart classrooms, IT and science labs, international-standard sports facilities, auditoriums, conference rooms, and environment-friendly open spaces, all fostering the holistic development of young students.

IMS UCC Ghaziabad remains committed to bridging the gap between academic learning and industry expectations through such interactive sessions, ensuring that its students are well-prepared for the challenges of the modern business world.

