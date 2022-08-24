In expansion mode, KSP INC announces the opening of 1 Lakh Sq. Ft manufacturing plant in Noida

August 23: KSP INC, a major brand in metal fabrication and an export company, has announced the start of a new 1 lakh square feet manufacturing plant in Noida, which will be ‘highly automated’ and will ensure that the products manufactured are globally competitive.

The factory will use advanced technologies, allowing simultaneous connection of various machines, human workers, and AGVs (automatic guided vehicles) as they perform manufacturing tasks. High-speed, real-time data acquisition throughout the factory will provide data on all aspects of production cycles for AI-based analysis to achieve a safe, flexible production environment.

The new manufacturing unit will be operational in the month of September this year, and it will benefit the local communities as it is expected to create employment opportunities for around 1600-1800 people.

Commenting on the development, Siddhant Bery, Second Generation Entrepreneur, Managing Partner, KSP INC, said, “With a focus on operational efficiency, the 1 lakh square feet has been designed with the latest technology and fitted with the most up-to-date manufacturing equipment, and levels of automation optimised to consistently deliver high-quality products. At the same time, the plant will create around 1600-1800 jobs.”

“As automation is the future, our goal is to make KSP INC a global manufacturing company by achieving sustainable and continuous growth via the use of technology and innovation. This Year, we will add 4-5 new product categories under the family of metal fabricated consumer goods in order to have a balanced portfolio. In the next few years, we also plan to channel our efforts into this venture that will allow us to increase our worldwide reach”, he added.

The technology also helps improve productivity and quality, bringing benefits such as shorter delivery times, higher production efficiencies, and the ability to react flexibly to fluctuations in demand. The factory will expand the use of automated production processes, such as using AGVs to improve logistics efficiencies and digital twins to synchronise digital and real-world production.

About: KSP INC is a prominent manufacturing and export company based out of Noida. The company focuses on a diverse portfolio ranging from Metal Lawn / Garden décor, Fireplace accessories, Tools, home storage products, furniture, and kitchen storage. Some of their notable retail partners include Walmart, Lowes, Home Depot, Sainsbury, Costco, Staples, B&Q, Menards, Tj Maxx, and Tesco. KSP INC currently exports to 12-13 countries around the globe, to name a few -the US, Germany, UK, Denmark, France, Canada, Finland, Australia, Netherlands, Austria, and more.

