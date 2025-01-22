In Memory of Sardar Manmohan Singh- Establish Educational Institutes, Not Memorials

New Delhi [India], January 22: To honor the memory of Sardar Manmohan Singh, we Namdhari Sikhs request the government that no conventional memorial, such as a statue or monument, should be constructed. Instead, a world-class educational and technical institute should be established in his name.

Traditional memorials, often built for display, can lead to unnecessary expenditure of government resources and occupy valuable land without contributing meaningfully to society. By contrast, an institution of global standards, dedicated to education and innovation would serve as a living, dynamic tribute to Dr. Manmohan Singh’s intellectual brilliance and commitment to the progress of the nation.

This institute would foster the development of future intellectuals and leaders, inspired by the values and vision of Dr. Manmohan Singh. It would not only honor his legacy but also uphold and enhance the name of India (Bharat) on the global stage. Such an institution would glorify the Indian civilization, and bring pride to the parents of every aspiring student it nurtures.

A center of learning and excellence would be the most fitting tribute to a leader and economist who devoted his life to the service of the nation. It would embody his values, inspire future generations, and serve as a true memorial to his enduring legacy.

