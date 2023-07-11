INALSA Unveils Exciting Prime Day Launches: Introducing the Latest Innovations for Everyday Convenience

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], July 11: INALSA, a leading innovator in home appliances, is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated product launches for this year's Prime Day event. Prime Day, the annual shopping extravaganza exclusively for Amazon Prime members, serves as the perfect platform for INALSA to showcase its cutting-edge advancements and deliver exceptional value to customers across India.

As a brand committed to enhancing everyday convenience and simplifying household tasks, INALSA has developed an impressive range of products designed to revolutionize the way people approach their daily routines. With a focus on innovative technology, reliability, and user-friendly features, INALSA is poised to redefine various aspects of daily life.

The Prime Day launches from INALSA include:

1. Hand Blender Robot Inox 1200: This is a versatile hand blender with 1200 W powerful motor & equipped with anti-splash technology. Its powerful motor and ergonomic design make it the perfect companion for effortless blending and food preparation, allowing users to create delicious recipes with ease. This is the highest power hand blender in India. This is launched in 2 versions one is only stick version and another one is with accessories of chopper and whisker. Link to product, Link to Product

2. Juicer Duronic 900: The Duronic 900 is a high-power juicer designed to provide fruit and vegetable juice within 8 seconds. This can quickly save you time, and you can get a quick glass of freshly squeezed juice every busy morning. This juicer provides 30% higher juice yield than other centrifugal juicers. Link to Product

3. Coffee Maker Brew Matic : This is an innovative coffee maker that combines style and functionality. With its sleek design, advanced features, and intuitive controls, the coffee maker sets a new standard for excellence, enriching the lives of users. Link to Product

4. Garment Steamer Swiftix 2000: The Swiftix 2000 is a cutting-edge garment steamer that offers an extraordinary steaming experience. This high quality 2000-watt high power garment steamer comes with 2.2L detachable water tank & adjustable ironing Board. It has 45 Sec quick heat-up & horizontal steaming option. Link to Product

"We are thrilled to introduce our latest range of products on Prime Day," said Jitendra Chauhan, C.E.O. at INALSA Home Appliances. "At INALSA, we believe in making everyday life easier and more enjoyable. These new launches exemplify our commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. We invite everyone to explore the exceptional features and benefits of our new offerings during this special event."

To learn more about these groundbreaking products and secure the best deals, visit INALSA's official store on Amazon.in during Prime Day.

Founded in 1967, INALSA has always been the first choice of Indian consumers for small home appliances, it is one of the fastest growing appliance companies, INALSA is a subsidiary of Taurus Group, headquartered in Spain, which is one of the most popular brands in Europe with its innovative product range of appliances since 1962. INALSA is a leading innovator in the home appliances industry, dedicated to delivering exceptional products that enhance everyday convenience. With a focus on innovative technology, reliability, and customer satisfaction, INALSA continues to redefine various aspects of daily life.

