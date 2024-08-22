Inaugural Process Innovation Asia Pacific to Drive Industry Transformation for South-East Asia's Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals

PRNewswire

Singapore, August 22: Organised by Constellar, in partnership with DECHEMA Ausstellungs-GmbH (DECHEMA Exhibitions)[1], the inaugural Process Innovation Asia Pacific - Powered by ACHEMA (PIA) will be held from 19 to 21 November 2024 at Singapore EXPO.

The most comprehensive Process Technology show for South-East Asia, PIA 2024 will address the market's unmet needs for a dedicated show driving transformation and incubating innovation in the region's process technology industries with strong growth potential. These industries include pharmaceutical, (petro-) chemical, biotechnology and food processing[2]. PIA 2024 will enable key decision makers, global players and end users to build sustainable connections, learn latest process technologies, inspire innovation and collaborate for long-term business growth.

A Comprehensive Showcase of Global Innovative Solutions

PIA 2024 expects to welcome more than 200 exhibitors and 10,000 attendees from 20 countries and regions, including Belgium, China, Germany, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, who will be showcasing latest process technologies and applications for optimising performance, enhancing sustainability and driving higher value-add for the various industries.

PIA 2024 is partnering with key leaders in the process industry to meet the growing demand for practical, real-world applications of advanced process technologies. These collaborations will be featured as innovation hubs at the event, where attendees can experience the implementation of cutting-edge innovations firsthand.

For example, Evonik, a Gold Partner for PIA 2024, will showcase its Next Generation Technologies along with new advancements in sustainability and life sciences[3]. Other prominent exhibitors include Art Photonics, Bosch, Calgavin, CTW Cleaning Systems, Cyclect, HIMA Asia, Huizhou Newland Magtech Corp, Italvacuum, L.B. Bohle, LKH Electro, Nantong Sutong Separation Tech, Piller, Satake Multimix, tec5 AG, Wasson-ECE, Wiese Europe, and Wuxi Zhanghua Pharmaceutical Equipment Co., among others.

Enhancing Professional Experience with Expert Perspectives and Insights

On top of enabling established industry players and start-ups to showcase pioneering technologies and inventive processes, PIA 2024 will leverage on the successful event legacy of ACHEMA - world forum and leading show for the process industries - to feature carefully curated content addressing key trends and developments. Taking place across 50 content sessions at the Process Innovation Summit, technical seminars and workshops, PIA 2024 will empower process technology professionals with latest insights into critical topics revolving three pillars driving business growth and fostering sustainability in the process industry. These are:

* industry and landscape developments in Asia, including trade policies, investment opportunities, and sustainability initiatives in key countries;

* the adoption of digital technologies and best practices; and

* advancements and tangible solutions in sustainable practices.

Notable speakers include Rajesh Krishnamurthy, Chief Executive Officer for Laurus Bio; Dr Claus Rettig, Member of the Extended Executive Board of Evonik Industries AG and President Asia Pacific; and Dr Anthony M. Watanabe, Chief Sustainability Officer for Indorama Ventures PC. They will be sharing more on biotech process innovations, potential of biotech applications, the future of South-East Asia's chemical industries and evolving circular product value and supply chains for the process industries.

"Asia Pacific is one of the key growth markets for Evonik, with South-East Asia being a pivotal region for our manufacturing and R&D development. As a specialty chemicals company committed to sustainability, we go beyond to enable transformation by integrating next generation technologies, sustainable production practices, collaborative partnerships, talent development, and community engagement into our core operations," said Dr Claus Rettig. "The upcoming event in Singapore will provide numerous opportunities for us to strengthen our network across the industry, R&D, and government sectors. We are looking forward to advancing sustainability together with other key ecosystem players in Asia Pacific to protect our environment for future generations."

"ASEAN is home to Indorama Ventures' roots, our sister organization, and our global headquarters. It is also a region where we have a significant and growing manufacturing footprint. As such, its importance to the value we deliver to customers cannot be overstated. Engaging in a meaningful way with the stakeholders of the PIA in Singapore therefore presents strategic opportunities for technology scouting, innovation and new partnerships," said Dr Watanabe.

Register to exhibit/visit and find out more event information on Process Innovation Asia Pacific - Powered by ACHEMA here.

For media enquiries and interview requests, contact the Constellar Communications team at comms@constellar.co.

About Process Innovation Asia-Pacific - Powered by ACHEMA (PIA)

As South-East Asia's First Dedicated Process Technology Trade Event, PIA's key government partners include Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), EnterpriseSG, JTC Corporation and Singapore Tourism Board. PIA is honoured to have the support from regional associations in Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand. These include Indonesian Food & Beverage Association (GAPMMI) and Federation Of The Indonesian Chemical Industry (FIKI) in Indonesia; Chemical Industries Council of Malaysia (CICM) and Malaysian Society for Engineering and Technology (MySET) in Malaysia; Association of Process Industries (ASPRI), Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Association of Singapore, Institute of Engineers Singapore (IES), Singapore Chemical Industry Council (SCIC) and Singapore Manufacturing Federation (SMF) in Singapore; as well as the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), Plastic Institute Thailand, Thai Biotechnology Industry Association (ThaiBio) and Thai Food Processors Association (TFPA) in Thailand.

About Constellar

Constellar is Asia's preferred partner for convening businesses, curating ideas and creating opportunities for sustainable business growth and global impact. Based in Singapore with a regional footprint in China and Malaysia, we curate and develop influential trade and consumer events for key industries, connecting global marketplaces in sectors such as fintech, industrial transformation and ESG. We also manage the Singapore EXPO, Singapore's largest purpose-built venue for Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE). Our vision is to be a global leader made in Asia, activating impactful networks to enable cross-industry collaboration and innovation through our holistic portfolio of intellectual properties (IP) in the MICE industry. Visit constellar.co for more information.

About DECHEMA

DECHEMA Gesellschaft fur Chemische Technik und Biotechnologie e.V. (Society for Chemical Engineering and Biotechnology) brings together experts from a wide range of disciplines, institutions and generations to stimulate scientific exchange in chemical engineering, process engineering and biotechnology. We identify and evaluate emerging technological trends and facilitate the transfer of research results into industrial applications. DECHEMA has over 5,500 members - individuals, institutions and companies. DECHEMA Ausstellungs-GmbH (DECHEMA Exhibitons) draws on the technical and organizational expertise of DECHEMA for the organization of capital goods fairs. Together with DECHEMA Gesellschaft fur Chemische Technik und Biotechnologie e.V., we are the organizers of ACHEMA and AchemAsia.

About ACHEMA

ACHEMA is the world forum for chemical engineering, process engineering and biotechnology. The world's leading show for the process industry takes place every three years in Frankfurt. The spectrum ranges from laboratory equipment, pumps and analytical devices to packaging machinery, boilers and stirrers to safety technology, materials and software, thus covering all the needs of the chemical, pharmaceutical and food production industries. The accompanying congress, featuring scientific lectures and numerous guest and partner events, complements the wide range of exhibition themes. The next ACHEMA will take place from 10 to 14 June 2024 in Frankfurt am Main. More at www.achema.de/en

[1] One of Singapore's leading trade exhibition organisers, Constellar organises regional shows related to process technology such as the Agri-Food Tech Expo Asia, BuildTech Asia, Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC and the Malaysian International Food & Beverage Trade Fair. DECHEMA Exhibitions is organiser of the tri-annual ACHEMA, world forum and leading show for the process industries, with its 34th edition coming up in June 2024 in Frankfurt, Germany. With their spin-off show AchemAsia in China, they have been active in Asia for over 30 years.

[2] The Asia-Pacific region, led by emerging markets like India, Singapore, and Vietnam, is set to grow its pharmaceutical market by 4.2% from 2022 to 2027, with over US$15 billion invested in R&D in 2022. South-East Asia's demand for oil and gas, projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.2 percent to 3.2 percent from 2021 to 2030, is also fueling the necessity for process innovation. The food manufacturing and processing sector is also poised for transformation, driven by mass urbanization and rising demand for sustainable products, creating a US$10 trillion consumption opportunity by 2030. South-East Asia, particularly Singapore, is a key investment target, aligning with Singapore's goals to boost manufacturing value-added by 50 per cent from 2020 to 2030 in key sectors, including a 3% annual growth in the Energy & Chemicals sector to US$10.4 billion by 2025.

[3] Evonik is a leading global specialty chemicals company headquartered in Essen, Germany with operations in over 100 countries, focusing on creating innovative and sustainable solutions across various industries, including health, nutrition, resource efficiency, and smart materials. With a strong emphasis on research and development, Evonik drives advancements in biotechnology, high-performance polymers, and additives, among others. Committed to sustainability, Evonik aims to create value for its stakeholders while minimizing its environmental impact.

