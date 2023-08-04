INCOIS-Reliance Foundation mega campaign for Maharashtra fishing communities puts spotlight on technology for sustainable fisheries

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 4 : Over 200 coastal fisherpersons from Maharashtra experienced first-hand the use and benefits of information services as well as related technologies for strengthening livelihoods during a ‘Mega Awareness Campaign on Ocean Information and Advisory Services’.

Organised by the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) and Reliance Foundation in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, the event assumes significance in the context of climate challenges impacting fish catch from the state’s coastal waters and the need to bridge information gaps essential for marine fisherpersons.

Speaking on the success of the campaign, T Srinivas Kumar, Director, INCOIS, expressed gratitude to all participants. "The collective efforts of INCOIS and Reliance Foundation have significantly raised public awareness about ocean information and advisory services. This campaign has effectively highlighted the critical role our oceans play in supporting economic growth and has helped advance the concept of the Blue Economy. The positive impact of this campaign will extend far beyond its conclusion, as it has inspired stakeholders to work together for a sustainable future.”

Jagannatha Kumar, CEO of Reliance Foundation, said India is the third largest fish producer in the world and the government is poised through PMMSY to take this Blue Revolution even further.

“Reliance Foundation has been helping enhance the lives and livelihoods of fishing communities through information services such as the 'Machli' app, promote sustainable fishing and help in improving information generation by taking feedback from the fishing community to experts. Our partnership with INCOIS has been a long-standing one and it continues to help the marine fishing community better adapt to climate challenges towards their better future,” Jagannatha Kumar said.

Ravishankar CN, Director and Vice-Chancellor, Central Institute of Fisheries Education (CIFE); Priyanka Singh, Chief, Rural Transformation, Reliance Foundation, and other key stakeholders from the fisheries sector addressed the fishing community.

Organised as part of a series of campaigns by INCOIS across the country to mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Thursday’s event provided a platform for fisherpersons from Maharashtra to interact with stakeholders from the government and key research and development sector organisations, a release said.

A stakeholder consultation was also held where a group of fisherpersons using information services of INCOIS and Reliance Foundation provided feedback on ways to strengthen these services.

Experts from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the Central Institute of Fisheries Education (CIFE), the Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT), Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI), NETFISH-MPEDA, Fishery Survey of India, Reliance Foundation and the Mangrove Foundation spoke on key fisheries concerns at the event.

The release said that Reliance Foundation reaches nearly 25 per cent of India’s active marine fisherperson families, mainly across eight states in collaboration with INCOIS, an autonomous body under Government of India’s Ministry of Earth Sciences.

“For marine fisherpersons, Reliance Foundation translates complex scientific information into locally relevant advisories to help fisherpersons with life-saving information and identify fishing zones with relevant information,” it said.

The release said Reliance Foundation has supported women in linkage and availing of schemes to increase returns from fish production and other high-value fishing activities.

By working with fishing communities on the ground, Reliance Foundation is able to partner holistically with scientific institutions providing feedback on advisories to institutions to enhance information generation., it said.

Reliance Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Reliance Industries Limited.

ESSO-INCOIS was established as an autonomous body in 1999 under the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) and is a unit of the Earth System Science Organisation (ESSO).

