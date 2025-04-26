Income Tax Athletes from India Secure Gold in USA Open 2025, Las Vegas

New Delhi [India], April 25: Income Tax Sports & Recreation Club (ITS&RC), is proudly celebrating the moment as its winning athletes, Ms. Deepika Dhiman & Mr. Aniket Gupta, secured gold medals at the prestigious USA Open 2025 International Karate Championship, which was held at Hotel Paris, Las Vegas beginning from April 16th to 20th.

Both Deepika & Aniket, accomplished team members of the Senior Indian National Karate Team as well as employed by the Income Tax Department, Ministry of Finance, showcased seamless technical expertise alongside exceptional teamwork in the Advanced-Team Kata Division. The performance not only ensured topmost podium position but also scribed their fifth gold medal win in the tally of the USA Open, and previous feats achieved in 2015, 2018, 2019, 2022, and the present one in 2025. The win benchmarked an extraordinary testament to their consist efforts, perseverance, as well as exceptional elite skillset.

Both of them represent the ‘Karate India Organisation (KIO)', and ‘Xtreme Martial Arts India', XMA Academy, wherein they exemplified highest standards of sportsmanship in communion with technical expertise. These achievements of the duo highlight the emerging & uprising stature of Indian athletes in the international karate arena displaying the vital role played by institutional support to help nurture sporting talent across the country.

This year's event for the USA Open was organized by ‘USA National Karate Federation', in association with ‘United States Olympic Committee', & it drew over 3,500 participants across 35 countries, which made it one of the largest, most competitive & acknowledged karate events throughout the world.

The championship embraced a range of events including Kata, Kumite & Team divisions that didn't just aid promoting international level sport competition but also boosted cultural exchange as well as unity amongst martial arts professionals & experts from diverse nationalities & backgrounds.

ITS&RC extended heartiest congratulations to Deepika and Aniket for the outstanding feat & acknowledged vital support of the team members including coaches, mentors, family members, KIO, XMA & the Department of Income Tax. Their endeavors underscore & emphasize the synergy of discipline & training along with unwavering commitment. The enthusiasm & encouragement rendered through institutional level in achieving such kind of sporting excellence is impeccable.

Both Deepika Dhiman & Aniket Gupta, are committed to furthering Indian representation at international sporting events in order to inspire the upcoming generations of martial artists across the globe. Their triumph of clinching gold at the USA Open 2025, isn't just a personal achievement but a proud moment for all Indian karate fans. It showcases India's growing prominence in the sphere of martial arts as a sport.

For any kind of media inquiries or further info, please contact Nilofar Khan, Cultural Secretary, Income Tax Sports & Recreation Club.

