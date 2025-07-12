Income Tax Department Shines at 9th South Asian Karate Championship 2025

Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 12:A proud moment for Indian martial arts and the Income Tax Department Delhi, as two of its athletes – Mr. Aniket Gupta and Ms. Deepika Dhiman – delivered exceptional performances at the 9th South Asian Karate Federation (SAKF) Championship, held from July 2 to 6, 2025, in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Aniket Gupta's Historic Feat

Mr. Aniket Gupta won the Gold Medal in Team Kata, marking his 8th consecutive medal and 12th overall in official South Asian Karate Federation Championships since 2014. His impressive medal tally includes: 8 Gold medals, 3 silvers and 1 Bronze medal.

This achievement establishes Aniket as one of the most decorated Karate athletes in Indian sports karate history, with a track record of consistent excellence at the international level.

Words of Pride from His Former Coach – Yashpal Singh Kalsi

“Aniket Gupta, who began his journey in martial arts under my guidance at XMA Academy India, has made us all extremely proud. His dedication, discipline, and fighting spirit have led him to become not only an international champion but also a committed officer in the Income Tax Department, Delhi I believe Aniket along with Deepika Dhiman holds the highest number of official medals in the history of Indian Karate. My blessings and admiration are always with him as he continues to shine and inspire.”

— Yashpal Singh Kalsi, Former National Coach & International Martial Arts Expert

Deepika Dhiman's Consistent Excellence

Alongside him, Ms. Deepika Dhiman also brought laurels to the Income Tax Department Delhi by securing the Silver Medal in Team Kumite. Her performance adds to her personal tally of 12 official medals at South Asian Federation Championships since 2014, matching Aniket in sustained international success.

Championship and team selection

Selection and formation of the indian team were carried out by Karate India Organisation. National team led by Mr. Bharat Sharma and Sanjeev Kumar Jangra – president and general Secretary Karate India Organisation.

The championship was hosted by the South Asian Karate Do Federation, in collaboration with the Sri Lankan National Federation, under the aegis of the Ministry of Sports and the Olympic Committee of Sri Lanka.

Celebrating the Champions

XMA Academy India – Team Xtreme Martial Arts India extends its heartiest congratulations to Mr. Aniket Gupta and Ms. Deepika Dhiman for their remarkable achievements. Their success is not only a testament to their personal dedication but also reflects the commitment of the Income Tax Department Delhi to support excellence in sports. This Feat of both martial arts champions was acknowledged by Prawin Kumar (IRS), Principal Chief Commissiner of Income Tax Delhi (CCA-Delhi) along with Rolee Agrawal, Chief Commissioner of Income Tax Delhi – 4 (CCIT-4).

Issued by:

XMA Academy India

Promoting Excellence in Martial Arts Across India

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor