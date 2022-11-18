Increased Awareness among Fresh Investors on Financial Health and Investment trends

Karnataka, November 18: Trading circles have been increasingly witnessing aspiring fresh investors taking to the capital markets with enthusiasm and financial awareness. Alice Blue has been consistently recording encouraging participation of fresh investors in the investment and trading circles. This has been largely possible due to the robust availability of investment and trading guides and Tutorials offered on the Alice Blue Platforms.

Commenting on the same, Mr. Sidhavelayutham M, CEO and founder, Alice Blue said, “At Alice Blue we have made it our mission to ensure, educate and create awareness on investment & trading opportunities amongst our customers on an ongoing basis. We are happy that the trading community as a whole is actively involved in educating people about the importance & power of financial investments. These activities have enabled us to onboard fresh investors in a sustained manner.”

Speaking on the performance of the markets in India, Mr. Sidhavelayutham said, “Despite the volatility of the global markets in 2022 resulting in impacting the Indian markets too we are hopeful of bucking the trend by 2023. Despite global volatility, Sensex and Nifty have managed to sustain its run so far with only marginal deflections.”

At Alice Blue, derivatives segments had shown decent growth despite market factors. Commodity derivatives have also shown considerable growth in terms of trading numbers. Looking at the facts and internal database, Q1 and Q2 of this year had a rise of around 36% and 15%, respectively, when compared to the same periods in the previous year at Alice Blue. Crude Oil, Natural Gas, and Aluminum were the highest-grossing commodities despite supply constraints in the backdrop of the Ukhraine war.

The area of concern, according to Mr. Sidhavelayutham M was the behavior shown by FIIs. He stated that the majority of FIIs have been following a herd mentality for the last one year. Facts say that FIIs have sold around ₹7000 Crores worth of equity from FMCG, IT, and Finance in recent times, where Finance took the major hit. FIIs began selling Indian equities last year, far ahead of the US Fed’s quantitative tightening and rate hike cycle, and have sold stocks worth ₹174,781 Crore this year alone.

Analysts believe that because India is the sole market delivering stability and growth as well as the position of the least depreciating currency, there would not be any significant outflow of foreign investment from equities in the coming times.

Alice Blue is an award-winning brokerage firm and is also known for its LOWEST BROKERAGE of ₹15 for Intraday and F&O. Visit their website for more information https://aliceblueonline.com/.

