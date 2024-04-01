Incture won Top 3 at SAP Generative AI Hack2Build Competition with Innovative Onboarding Assistant

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 1: Incture, a leading global provider of technology solutions and services, is proud to announce their third-place finish at the SAP Generative AI Hack2Build - "Build business AI applications with SAP BTP Generative AI Hub" Competition.

Nearly 200 SAP partners participated in the Hack2Build event, showcasing the potential of AI for business process optimization. This event focused on Business AI, a new frontier for SAP, where partners used SAP's AI technologies to develop prototypes for innovative business applications. Following a selection process, over 30 use cases were chosen from 140 entries.

Incture's winning "Intelligent Onboarding Assistant" leverages Generative AI to automate information processing and assessment of business documents. This intelligent solution extracts valuable insights that boost productivity across various departments, including Legal, Finance, Procurement, and HR.

The Hack2Build competition provided a valuable platform for Incture to explore the potential of developing business solutions leveraging the capabilities of SAP BTP's Gen AI Hub, AI Core services, and HANA Vector Engine. Incture will refine the use case of their Intelligent Onboarding Assistant into a comprehensive solution over the next few months with the support of SAP.

Incture is excited about the possibilities unlocked by this achievement and remains committed to continuous innovation in the Generative AI space.

About Incture

Incture is a leading provider of digital applications and digital solutions. We help manage every part of the organization employees, customers, products, spend, sales, finance, and IT and bring innovative solutions so our customers can reimagine the world with digital. Working primarily with customers in CPG & Retail, Manufacturing, Energy, and Life Sciences industries, Incture delivers hyper-automation solutions for their vertical-specific tasks and processes. Our comprehensive digital applications suite called Cherrywork® delivers business value with agility and at scale to address evolving business requirements for enterprise customers.

Incture, Cherrywork and other Cherrywork applications mentioned herein are registered trademarks of Incture Technologies Private Limited.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries.

