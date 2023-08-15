Independence Day bonanza: Popular ice cream franchise, Cream Stone announces exciting offer @ Rs 77, celebrating the 77th Independence Day 

Celebrate the 77th Independence Day with Cream Stone

New Delhi (India), August 15: Cream Stone, one of the leading ice cream chains in India that serve 100% Pure Vegetarian ice cream and desserts, is set to celebrate the 77th anniversary of Indian Independence with a special offer. Befitting the occasion of the 77th Independence Day occasion, the Pan-Indian, Hyderabad-headquartered chain will offer two special flavours, Classic Cassata and Chocolate Cassata at an attractive price point of just Rs 77. In addition to its coveted array of flavours, the chain is especially geared to provide the well-loved, nostalgic, layered taste of the authentic Cassata on the 15th of August 2023 across every outlet.

Moreover, with this one-of-a-kind offer at Rs. 77, the franchise aims to not just pull its loyal customer base around the country to the Cream Stone outlets but also proudly showcase its patriotic sentiments. Further, the offer would also be an opportunity for the consumers to make the best of the cherished national holiday by relishing the boutique experience of a Cream Stone outlet and the company’s assorted desserts.

For almost a decade and a half, Cream Stone has pulled many a crowd across the country owing to the unique concept: the ice cream is hand mixed and beaten on cold stone, giving the blend of ingredients a unique earthy flavour that has long been a hit with the consumer. As a result of this long-standing popularity of the ice cream flavours and in view of the exciting occasion and offer, Cream Stone outlets have readied themselves for the massive footfall expected on the 15th of August.

About the unique offer, Mr. Sudhir Shah, the Managing Director of Cream Stone, said, “On the grand occasion of the 77th Independence Day, we are thrilled to announce the exciting offer of our delicious ice cream flavours at just Rs 77. We strongly hope that the Independence Day ice cream bonanza will boost our already robust relationship with our loyal customers as it will give them the opportunity to celebrate this day of national importance with our mouth-watering, stone-beaten Classic Cassata and Chocolate Cassata flavours. Also, we know it would be a great time to connect with new customers who, curious by the great offer, would have the time to explore new food on holiday and would be drawn to our outlets.”

He further added, “The reason behind the Independence Day offer is more than just business for us. We have always believed that businesses should be focused on giving back to the community and engaging as many stakeholders as possible. Cream Stone takes the momentous occasion of our country’s independence to revisit the idea of giving back to society- something that is an integral part of our brand’s ideology. We also reckon that the purpose of our company is not limited to reaping profits for one’s own gain. An ideal company is focused on generating employment as well as creating value for the consumer and since our inception, we have been single-mindedly dedicated to achieving just that. On that note, I would like to add that this offer stands to indicate our values and sentiments around the country. And, what better way can a company pay tribute to its country on Independence Day than by creating value for its fellow citizens? We wish everyone, Happy Independence Day!”

In view of the value-driven brand ideology of the company, it is worth mentioning that what sets Cream Stone apart from the host of other players that serve ice creams is its dedication to serving the consumer to the best of its capacity. Attesting to the company’s commitment to excellence and customer-centricity stands its wide range of flavours that appeals to diverse taste buds across the subcontinent. Cream Stone flavours are broadly divided into the following categories: Nutty Concepts, Chocolate Concepts, Fresh Fruit Concepts, Diet Concepts, Summer Specials, Kids Concepts, Mini Concepts, Frozen Sundaes Concepts, Thick Shakes, and Ice cream Cakes. This impressive diversity of taste speaks for the innovation and thoughtfulness that informs the operations of the franchise.

Founded in 2009 in Hyderabad, Cream Stone has witnessed a meteoric rise since the very beginning and continues to stride on the path of excellence. In the coming days also, Cream Stone will be resolved to further its legacy of good taste with more special flavours and irresistible offers such as concept ice creams at Rs 77 for the 77th Independence Day.

To know more, visit: www.creamstoneconcepts.com

