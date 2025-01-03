India added 17.9 crore jobs in last 10 years: BJP’s Sanju Verma

New Delhi, Jan 3 India has added 17.9 crore jobs in the last decade, said Sanju Verma, an economist and a national spokesperson of BJP, stating that “Modinomics is alive and kicking”.

Speaking to IANS, Verma said that 4.7 crore jobs were created in India in the last year alone.

“In the last 10 years under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we added 17.9 crore jobs,” she said citing data from the Reserve Bank of India.

In contrast, Verma noted that the Congress government created only 2.9 crore jobs between 2004 and 2014.

The BJP spokesperson said that “the unemployment rate, which was 6 per cent in FY 2017-18, has come down significantly. It now stands at barely 3.2 per cent”.

“So, we've got record low numbers when it comes to unemployment, which is a very big positive,” Verma said.

She also cited growth in India’s worker-population ratio (WPR) -- the employment rate or the number of people who are actively employed; and the labor force participation rate (LFPR), which means those who are already actively employed, and it also includes the number of people who are seeking active employment.

“The WPR was 46.8 per cent in FY18 and that number now stands at 58.2 per cent,” Verma said.

On the other hand, “the LFPR, which was 49.8 per cent in FY18, that number today is very solid 60.1 per cent”, she added.

The BJP spokesperson also highlighted gender participation in labour force.

“In males, the LFPR rose between July 2022 and June 2023 from 78.5 to 78.8 per cent,” she said.

“In females, it is the highest today ever in post-independent India, it grew from 37 per cent in July 2022 to 41.7 per cent in June 2023,” Verma noted.

Further, Verma also compared jobs created in different sectors such as manufacturing, agriculture, and services under the government led by PM Modi, and the previous Congress-led government.

“The number of manufacturing jobs created under Narendra Modi's aegis has grown by 15 per cent,” Verma said.

However, “jobs in the manufacturing sector grew by just 6 per cent”, from 2004 to 2014 under the Congress, she said.

In the services sector, “jobs under Prime Minister Modi's leadership grew at a stellar 36 per cent” - - 10 per cent more than under the Congress government. During the Congress government, jobs in the services sector grew by just 25 per cent.

“Imagine a 36 per cent growth in the number of jobs created in the services sector, which accounts for more than 58 per cent of our economy that should speak volumes about the fact that we are headed in the right direction, absolutely unconditionally, unequivocally thanks to Modi-nomics,” Verma told IANS.

Meanwhile, she stated that under the Congress-led UPA, jobs in the agriculture sector from 2004 to 2014 de-grew.

“There was negative growth to the tune of 16 per cent, whereas now the agriculture and allied sectors have seen a 19 per cent growth in jobs created,” Verma said.

