India aims to double the number of airports to 350 by 2047: Civil Aviation Minister

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], August 25 : Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu on Monday said the central government aims to build 350 airports across the country by the year 2047, as part of its long-term vision for a 'Viksit Bharat'.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the Eastern Region Ministers' Conference on Civil Aviation, the Minister said India currently has 162 airports, and the government intends to more than double the number over the next two decades.

"To achieve the target of 2047 Viksit Bharat, aviation is a very important sector. We are seeing that the biggest growth sector in the country is civil aviation. Nobody is growing like India is growing in civil aviation," Kinjarapu said.

"We want to strengthen the states in civil aviation. In the coming days, we will give complete support to the states. Our aim is to build 350 airports by the year 2047."

The conference aimed to support and guide Eastern Indian states in expanding their aviation footprint.

The Minister highlighted the recent expansion in the sector.

"In the last 11 years, we saw 88 new airports being built not only in the big cities, but also in tier two and tier three cities of the country."

Kinjarapu announced new infrastructure projects in Odisha, including a new terminal building of the Bhubaneswar airport and an "in-principle approval" for an airport in Puri.

"After construction starts for the Puri airport, it will take two years for it to be completed. The state government is very excited to move into the construction of that airport. So, we will support that also," the minister said.

The Minister said there are 11 airstrips in Odisha, which, according to him, can be converted to airports. He added, "We will also provide support in building up FTOs (Flight Training Organisations) for bringing new pilots."

On expanding connectivity beyond airports, Kinjarapu said seaplane operations have not yet reached their full potential.

"We have streamlined some of the rules and guidelines. In October, we expect two seaplanes to arrive in the country, and we plan to initiate operations in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh."

He also emphasised the government's focus on developing heliports in regions where airports are not viable

"Wherever airports can't be built, we want to start heliports there. In hilly regions and the Northeast region, we want to have at least one heliport in every district."

On the AI171 plane crash in Ahmedabad, the Minister said, "The investigation is ongoing. There are multiple angles that need to be looked at. AAIB have done a thorough job, with a lot of commitment and accountability, and they have also produced a report. It will take 4-5 months more for the final report to be out."

