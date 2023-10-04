India and South Korea Collaborate in a Spectacular Beauty and Fashion Showcase at the Grand Finale of Face of India 2023 held in Mumbai

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], October 4: A spectacular union of fashion, culture, and talent unfolded at the grand finale of Face of India 2023. This remarkable event not only crowned four winners from across India but also strengthened the cultural ties between India and South Korea. The pageant received an overwhelming response, from every corner of India. The extensive panel of judges included Badal Saboo (Chairman, Face of India) and prominent figures such as Ayeesha S Aiman, Shibani Kashyap, and Ruhi Chaturvedi. To bless and support Face of India (Season 8) Celebrity Bollywood Mega star Jackie Shroff was the chief guest making the event even grander.

The winners, Nishchala Dharva from Indore, and Navee Rautela from Dehradun were crowned the Face of India 2023. Akash Jadhav and Sushmita Savale from Mumbai were crowned as second winners. Lucky Saran from Bikaner, Rajasthan was chosen Fantoo winner from online voting. The final winners were chosen and they will fly to represent India at the Asia New Star Model Contest 2023. The event will be held from November 3rd - 5th, in Busan, South Korea, where they will compete for the coveted "Face of Asia" title with contestants from 26 other Asian countries.

Renowned Indian designers, including Ken Ferns, Besopkewala by Himali Raj, and Saisha Shinde presented their collections that artfully intertwined sustainable fashion with contemporary style with a touch of tradition.

Badal Saboo, Chairman of Face of India and Managing Director of Pune Fashion Week, expressed his delight in witnessing top Indian models competing on a global stage. He emphasized the platform's mission to provide fair representation to aspiring talents from all corners of India and expressed hope that India would secure the title at the Grand Finale in Korea.

The event also honoured distinguished individuals and partners as part of the Face of India Achiever Awards 2023 celebrating the achievements who have excelled in their field of industry -> Excellence in Hospitality - Radisson blu Mumbai International, Excellence in Fashion Education - ASFA, , Contribution to Sustainable Fashion - Retlyo, Fashion Publication of the Year - Peacock Magazine, Excellence in Indian Craft - Bespokewala, Green Warrior award Elsie Gabriel, Associate Partner- Wespro Digital, Super Stylish Influencer award - Subuhi Joshi, Excellence in Sustainability award - Rahul Kale, Community Impact Award - Saisha Shinde, Women Achievers Philanthropy Award - Tanya Gabriells Satish, TV Influencer award - Abeer Singh Godhwani, Electric Partner - Exer Energy, Associate Partner - Bambino, Social Icon for Creating Entrepreneurship - Rajiv Rajan, Outstanding Designer Award - Ken Ferns, Excellence in Makeup and Hair - Cherag Bambboat, Classical Performance Award - Namrata Raut, Innovative Digital Start Up of the Year - Wyld by Rij Eppin, Night Club of the Year - Opa Bar & Cafe, Influential Duo - Zoebb & Ramona.

The event Face of India 2023, organized by Asia Model Festival with Fantoo was brought together by Pune Fashion Week, powered by SR Portables and venue partner Radisson blu Mumbai International.

* Winners represent India at Asia Model Festival with Fantoo, November 3rd - 5th 2023, in Busan, South Korea

* Ayeesha S Aiman, Shibani Kashyap, Ruhi Chaturvedi, and Badal Saboo judged the contestants and crowned five winners

* Face of India Achiever Awards 2023

