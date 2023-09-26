India-born Dr. Abdul Basit Syed Awarded 'Freedom of the City of London' for Global Humanitarian and Educational Contributions

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 26: Dr. Abdul Basit Syed, an India-born founder of the International NGO "WORLD HUMANITARIAN DRIVE," was bestowed with the prestigious 'Freedom of the City of London' Award. This honor recognizes his exceptional dedication to fostering UK-India relations and making a lasting impact on the fields of education, humanitarianism, and trade on a global scale.

The ceremony, steeped in centuries-old tradition, took place at the Chamberlain's Court at Guildhall in London on September 18, 2023. This honor, dating back to the year 1237, symbolizes more than just a title—it carries with it certain responsibilities associated with the Lord Mayor's office.

Dr. Abdul Basit Syed has long championed the cause of global humanitarianism, considering individuals like him as torchbearers for a harmonious society. His organization, 'WHD,' has initiated numerous peace and educational events, including "Trade 4 Peace," "The Science Bazaar," and "World Moral Day."

"The Science Bazaar" in Chennai, India, held on March 6th and 7th, 2020, showcased 834 groundbreaking innovations and gadgets designed to support differently-abled individuals worldwide, showcasing India's unique innovations.

"Trade 4 Peace" focuses on promoting global economic integration and businesses as a pathway to peace, working closely with leaders, dignitaries, and prominent speakers from over 25 countries to support India's sustainable development goals.

Dr Abdul Basit Syed's initiatives have garnered the support of esteemed patrons, including RT. Hon. Chris Philp, Minister of State for Crime, Policing and Fire, UK, HE Anthony Carmona SC ORTT, 5th President of Trinidad & Tobago, and HE Erna Hennicot-Schoepges, Former President of Parliament Luxembourg.

He remains confident that countries like India, under visionary leadership, will pioneer efforts to protect the planet, championing a green revolution that generates jobs, reduces emissions, and limits global temperature rise.

The legacy of the 'Freedom of the City of London' title is shared with historical figures such as Queen Elizabeth II, Florence Nightingale, Winston Churchill, Jawaharlal Nehru, Margaret Thatcher, as well as luminaries like Professor Stephen Hawking and Morgan Freeman.

During the ceremony, Dr. Abdul Basit Syed was escorted to the Court by the Beadle, donned in traditional attire. The Clerk of the Court, adorned in a silk gown, oversaw the unique ceremony, which included Dr. Abdul Basit Syed reading the 'Declaration of a Freeman' and signing the Freeman's Declaration Book.

Dr. Abdul Basit Syed's recognition underscores the profound impact of his global humanitarian efforts and dedication to fostering positive international relations through education and trade, making him a beacon of inspiration on the world stage.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor