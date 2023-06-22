India Business Conclave 2023 , Chennai : Business Ecosystem Empowering & Transforming India

By ANI | Published: June 22, 2023 06:25 PM 2023-06-22T18:25:34+5:30 2023-06-22T18:30:09+5:30

SRV Media New Delhi [India], June 22: Global Triumph Foundation & Image Planet organized the India Business Conclave 2023 ...

India Business Conclave 2023 , Chennai : Business Ecosystem Empowering & Transforming India | India Business Conclave 2023 , Chennai : Business Ecosystem Empowering & Transforming India

India Business Conclave 2023 , Chennai : Business Ecosystem Empowering & Transforming India

Next

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], June 22: Global Triumph Foundation & Image Planet organized the India Business Conclave 2023 & Women Entrepreneurship Summit 2023 event held at Ramada Plaza Chennai on 17th June 2023. In this event 200+ top business leaders and women entrepreneur participate from all over India.

Eminent guests and speakers that graced the event included:

Senji K.S. Masthan, Minister for Minorities, NRI Tamil Welfare, Government of Tamil Nadu;

Dr. Kanimozhi NVN Somu, Member of Parliament, Parliamentary Standing Committee Member of Education, Women, Children, Youth Affairs & Sports

Bhupesh Nagarajan, Co-Chairman FICCI; Bala MS, Chairman, Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT Sricity) Ministry of Education, Govt. of India, Founder & CEO, STRATINFINITY INC, Co-Founder & Chief Strategy Officer of KEN42; Antony Lobo, Honorary Consulate of Spain; Sesha M Sai, Honorary Consul General for Republic of Seychelles; Mr. Oleg N. Avdeev, Consul General of Russia in Chennai, India; Dr. P.K. Rajput, Former Sr. Vice President, Cadila Pharma Ltd.; Pritam Kumar Agrawal: Founder & Director -Hello Kids Chain of Preschools & Riverstone Schools; Dr L Shawnawazkhan, Advisor, International Business Group - Dubai; Dr.Reenu Yadav, Dean, IES University, Bhopal; Dr.Abhishek Pandey: Founder Director harles Walters Council For Innovation; Dr. B.Sendilkumar, Dean & Director -Allied Health Sciences, Vinayaka Missions Research Foundation-DU; S Karthikeyan, Managing Director, Relux Electric

The panel discussions witnessed various expert panelists shared their insights on the business innovation in startups, marketing & challenges in business eco-system. The panelists also shared their valuable insights on how aspiring entrepreneurs can utilize the budding opportunities in the Indian context during the panel discussion on the topic "Business Ecosystem Empowering & Transforming India" The panel members for the discussion included

Gaurav Sharma, CEO Flexi Analyst ; Neha Tyagi , Assistant General Manager Procurement at Paytm Payments Bank ; Ajmal Dastagir,CEO at Gemini Films India ; John Yesudhas, Founder & CEO , IGO AGRI TECHFARMS ; Professor and Head - Department of Economics , Deputy Registrar , Alliance University Bengaluru

Our second Panel Discussion was on topic " Fostering Women Entrepreneurs & Digital Skills " . The panel members for the discussion included

Srimathi Kesan, Founder, CEO at Space Kidz India; Dr. Susan Sindhu, Director at Hindustan Community College, Medical Director, Smart Vision Hospital, President, Indo Australian Association; Farah Khan: Founder Nutribs; Neha K Bisht, Founder & CEO, Blue Buzz

India Business Conclave 2023 Winners List:

Dr J Deny ; Edumate.tv (Ahead Media Solutions Pvt Ltd ); Humming Birds Academy of Learning

Kunal Dron; Raj Eshwar; Shanaya Payments Technology & Swiss Payments Technology

STEM Cadets Pvt Ltd; 4S REFRACTORIES; ACSASS; AL OWAISI SHIFA FOUNDATION; Bibi B L

Brand Recall Integrated Services; Cambridge Training and Consultancy; Career Pathways ;

DALE Vihari Trips Pvt Ltd; Dew Montessori; Digital Mercato; Dr D Dev Anand; Dr. V. G. Santhosam ;

Dr.Abhijit Banerjee; Empire Design Construction Pvt ltd; Eshal Recruitment Consultancy Private Limited;

FC Marina Sports Infra Private Limited; Fitfutures; Harikrishnan S; Hello Kids; Hello Kids Creatorz ;

Hello Kids Swan Preschool; Hello Kids TK Preschool; Hello Kids - Happyfeet; Hello Kids Aadya Preschool; Hellokids Berryz; Hellokids Smiley Preschool; Hello Kids Sparkle Preschool; Ira Agarwal ;

Jesh Kids New Gen Preschool; John Yesudhas; Joteer Vaastu; Kizzards Group of Preschools; L Giri babu

Little World; McAries & Company; Mohammed Anifa Biriyani; Native Araku Coffee Pvt Ltd ;

Online E-Trade; Prabhat Kumar; Prof. (Dr.) Sunil Kumar; Prof. Dr. Anita Ramesh; R R Enterprises And Electricals Of R R Group Of Industries; School of Allied Health Sciences, VMRF-DU; Shero Home Food

Sri Lakshmi High School kurnool; Sunil David; Technokarz Institute of Innovation and Technology (TECHNOKARZ); The Archery Solutions; Umbrella Homes & Interiors; Vehicle Doorstep Services Private Limited; Vishal Joshi; Vivacious Bridal Studio & Academy; Vividus Health Pvt Ltd; VJ Eventz ;

Women Entrepreneurship Summit 2023 Winners List:

Dr.Vaishali Vijayant Thorat; Suma Menon; Neha Tyagi; Shree Purniema Krishnan; Dr. Leena Satpute

Dr Roshini S ; Dr.Sasikala Srinivas ; Sheetal Jethy ; Satpritika Vaasudevaan ; Prathibha R ; Kulpreet Kaur

Sandhya Heranjal ; Pushpa M Chhabria ; Er. Joshla L Soni; Poonam Gaur; Dr. Raina Khatri Tandon

Neha K Bisht ; K N Mamatha ; Lalitha.K ; Bhagyalakshmi Jayanna ; G. Vijayalakshmi ; Mettaigaru Ramyareddy ; Shrividhya ; Sakshi Sabarwal Duggal ; Sayani Ghosh ; Dr.Tamilarasi Arunkumar ; Dr.Navjot kaur ; Parveen Sahulameed ; Dr Santhi Saravanan ; A.V.ReyaannSai ; Kavitha Sasi Udhay ; Preetha Palakrishan

Enablers for the event included - The Business Ascent, Nutribs , Sha Consultant, Flexi Analyst, Native Araku Coffee PVT LTD , Hello Kids, School Consultant India, Little Fingers, Little Woods, Charles Walters Council For Innovation & Research , Allied Health Sciences ,Vinayaka Missions Research Foundation-DU , LAMEHENOW , Entrepreneurs Deal , Fit Futures, Transcendental Technologies

To know more, visit - www.globaltriumphfoundation.com & www.imageplanet.co.in.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Ramada Global triumph foundation & image planet L giri babu little world Antony lobo Mohammed anifa biriyani New Delhi New Delhi Lok Sabha New Delhi District New Delhi Airport Lucknow New Delhi Lucknow New Delhi Tejas Express New Delhi Times Bjp New Delhi New Delhi Aiims New Delhi Assembly