India Business Conclave 2023 , Chennai : Business Ecosystem Empowering & Transforming India

New Delhi [India], June 22: Global Triumph Foundation & Image Planet organized the India Business Conclave 2023 & Women Entrepreneurship Summit 2023 event held at Ramada Plaza Chennai on 17th June 2023. In this event 200+ top business leaders and women entrepreneur participate from all over India.

Eminent guests and speakers that graced the event included:

Senji K.S. Masthan, Minister for Minorities, NRI Tamil Welfare, Government of Tamil Nadu;

Dr. Kanimozhi NVN Somu, Member of Parliament, Parliamentary Standing Committee Member of Education, Women, Children, Youth Affairs & Sports

Bhupesh Nagarajan, Co-Chairman FICCI; Bala MS, Chairman, Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT Sricity) Ministry of Education, Govt. of India, Founder & CEO, STRATINFINITY INC, Co-Founder & Chief Strategy Officer of KEN42; Antony Lobo, Honorary Consulate of Spain; Sesha M Sai, Honorary Consul General for Republic of Seychelles; Mr. Oleg N. Avdeev, Consul General of Russia in Chennai, India; Dr. P.K. Rajput, Former Sr. Vice President, Cadila Pharma Ltd.; Pritam Kumar Agrawal: Founder & Director -Hello Kids Chain of Preschools & Riverstone Schools; Dr L Shawnawazkhan, Advisor, International Business Group - Dubai; Dr.Reenu Yadav, Dean, IES University, Bhopal; Dr.Abhishek Pandey: Founder Director harles Walters Council For Innovation; Dr. B.Sendilkumar, Dean & Director -Allied Health Sciences, Vinayaka Missions Research Foundation-DU; S Karthikeyan, Managing Director, Relux Electric

The panel discussions witnessed various expert panelists shared their insights on the business innovation in startups, marketing & challenges in business eco-system. The panelists also shared their valuable insights on how aspiring entrepreneurs can utilize the budding opportunities in the Indian context during the panel discussion on the topic "Business Ecosystem Empowering & Transforming India" The panel members for the discussion included

Gaurav Sharma, CEO Flexi Analyst ; Neha Tyagi , Assistant General Manager Procurement at Paytm Payments Bank ; Ajmal Dastagir,CEO at Gemini Films India ; John Yesudhas, Founder & CEO , IGO AGRI TECHFARMS ; Professor and Head - Department of Economics , Deputy Registrar , Alliance University Bengaluru

Our second Panel Discussion was on topic " Fostering Women Entrepreneurs & Digital Skills " . The panel members for the discussion included

Srimathi Kesan, Founder, CEO at Space Kidz India; Dr. Susan Sindhu, Director at Hindustan Community College, Medical Director, Smart Vision Hospital, President, Indo Australian Association; Farah Khan: Founder Nutribs; Neha K Bisht, Founder & CEO, Blue Buzz

India Business Conclave 2023 Winners List:

Dr J Deny ; Edumate.tv (Ahead Media Solutions Pvt Ltd ); Humming Birds Academy of Learning

Kunal Dron; Raj Eshwar; Shanaya Payments Technology & Swiss Payments Technology

STEM Cadets Pvt Ltd; 4S REFRACTORIES; ACSASS; AL OWAISI SHIFA FOUNDATION; Bibi B L

Brand Recall Integrated Services; Cambridge Training and Consultancy; Career Pathways ;

DALE Vihari Trips Pvt Ltd; Dew Montessori; Digital Mercato; Dr D Dev Anand; Dr. V. G. Santhosam ;

Dr.Abhijit Banerjee; Empire Design Construction Pvt ltd; Eshal Recruitment Consultancy Private Limited;

FC Marina Sports Infra Private Limited; Fitfutures; Harikrishnan S; Hello Kids; Hello Kids Creatorz ;

Hello Kids Swan Preschool; Hello Kids TK Preschool; Hello Kids - Happyfeet; Hello Kids Aadya Preschool; Hellokids Berryz; Hellokids Smiley Preschool; Hello Kids Sparkle Preschool; Ira Agarwal ;

Jesh Kids New Gen Preschool; John Yesudhas; Joteer Vaastu; Kizzards Group of Preschools; L Giri babu

Little World; McAries & Company; Mohammed Anifa Biriyani; Native Araku Coffee Pvt Ltd ;

Online E-Trade; Prabhat Kumar; Prof. (Dr.) Sunil Kumar; Prof. Dr. Anita Ramesh; R R Enterprises And Electricals Of R R Group Of Industries; School of Allied Health Sciences, VMRF-DU; Shero Home Food

Sri Lakshmi High School kurnool; Sunil David; Technokarz Institute of Innovation and Technology (TECHNOKARZ); The Archery Solutions; Umbrella Homes & Interiors; Vehicle Doorstep Services Private Limited; Vishal Joshi; Vivacious Bridal Studio & Academy; Vividus Health Pvt Ltd; VJ Eventz ;

Women Entrepreneurship Summit 2023 Winners List:

Dr.Vaishali Vijayant Thorat; Suma Menon; Neha Tyagi; Shree Purniema Krishnan; Dr. Leena Satpute

Dr Roshini S ; Dr.Sasikala Srinivas ; Sheetal Jethy ; Satpritika Vaasudevaan ; Prathibha R ; Kulpreet Kaur

Sandhya Heranjal ; Pushpa M Chhabria ; Er. Joshla L Soni; Poonam Gaur; Dr. Raina Khatri Tandon

Neha K Bisht ; K N Mamatha ; Lalitha.K ; Bhagyalakshmi Jayanna ; G. Vijayalakshmi ; Mettaigaru Ramyareddy ; Shrividhya ; Sakshi Sabarwal Duggal ; Sayani Ghosh ; Dr.Tamilarasi Arunkumar ; Dr.Navjot kaur ; Parveen Sahulameed ; Dr Santhi Saravanan ; A.V.ReyaannSai ; Kavitha Sasi Udhay ; Preetha Palakrishan

Enablers for the event included - The Business Ascent, Nutribs , Sha Consultant, Flexi Analyst, Native Araku Coffee PVT LTD , Hello Kids, School Consultant India, Little Fingers, Little Woods, Charles Walters Council For Innovation & Research , Allied Health Sciences ,Vinayaka Missions Research Foundation-DU , LAMEHENOW , Entrepreneurs Deal , Fit Futures, Transcendental Technologies

To know more, visit - www.globaltriumphfoundation.com & www.imageplanet.co.in.

