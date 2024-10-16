India can tap AI’s potential to boost economic growth, drive inclusive progress: Google

New Delhi, Oct 16 Artificial intelligence (AI), set to play a crucial role in delivering the target of a $1 trillion digital economy by 2028, about 20 per cent of India’s GDP, and the country can maximise AI’s potential to boost economic growth, drive inclusive progress and help it emerge as a global leader in public services, a new Google report said on Wednesday.

A recent Google-commissioned report estimated that at least Rs 33.8 lakh crore of economic value from AI adoption can be achieved in India in 2030.

According to the new paper, titled ‘An AI Opportunity Agenda for India’, the country, with its rapidly growing economy, outstanding tech talent coupled with its young demographic, and vibrant start-up ecosystem, is poised to reap the immense benefits of AI.

“AI is already addressing some of the nation's most pressing challenges, from revolutionising farming practices to improving healthcare access and outcomes,” said the report.

For instance, AI-powered platforms like AgroStar are empowering farmers, helping boost crop yields and encourage sustainable practices for farmers in the country. In healthcare, AI is helping improve diagnosis, expand access, and personalize care, especially for underserved communities.

The tech giant has partnered with ARMMAN to use AI to identify women at risk of dropping out of their health information program, allowing for personalised interventions to improve maternal health outcomes.

The report stated that to maximise the ’AI Opportunity for India’, collaborative efforts across government, industry and civil society must prioritise three key areas: invest in infrastructure and innovation, build human capital and an AI-empowered workforce, and promote widespread adoption and universal accessibility.

“Further integrating AI across India’s Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), including in healthcare, education, e-governance and finance, will help unleash AI’s potential and accelerate the benefits of DPI,” said the report.

Google in India has a clear goal to empower 10 million people with AI digital literacy including students, job seekers, educators, startups and developers and civil officials, and offer technical knowledge to help contribute towards building an AI-ready workforce.

