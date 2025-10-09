India charts new course in satellite communication with Public Private Partnerships

New Delhi [India] October 9 : India's satellite communication (satcom) sector is poised for a transformative leap with the launch of the first-ever Satcom Summit at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025, New Delhi, on Wednesday.

The summit, themed "Space Networks for Universal Connectivity," brought together top policymakers, industry leaders and global innovators to deliberate on how satellite technology can bridge India's digital divide and accelerate inclusive growth.

Inaugurating the summit, Union Minister for Communications and Development of the North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, said that satellite communication has become a national necessity and the backbone of resilient infrastructure.

"Satcom means doctor in every home and teacher in remotest classroom. It is a national necessity, the backbone of resilient infrastructure. With the first-of-its-kind NISAR mission, we showcased how we are not merely participating; we are innovating. India has become the world's pace setter," Scindia said.

Highlighting the government's vision for a robust satellite communication (satcom) ecosystem, Scindia underscored India's leadership in space innovation and its commitment to making next-generation connectivity universally accessible.

Minister of State for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh said India is steadily building an enabling ecosystem for satellite communication through international collaborations and public-private partnerships.

"We are increasingly collaborating with foreign space agencies for experiments to innovate. Domestically, public-private partnerships are transforming the space sector as they are extremely effective and efficient. Spacetech-driven technology has a huge bearing on defence and atomic energy," he noted.

ISRO Chairman and Secretary, Department of Space, Dr V Narayanan, said India's advancements in satellite launches are enabling last-mile connectivity and industrial efficiency.

"We are now placing more than 100 satellites in a single launch. To make India a developed nation by 2047, we need to work on developing an extensive network for satellites," Narayanan said.

Private sector leaders, too, expressed optimism about India's satellite communications (satcom) growth.

Starlink's Director, Parnil Urdhwareshe, lauded India's policy support for non-geostationary satellite systems (NGSO), while Viasat India's MD, Gaurav Sharma, emphasised the effectiveness of a multi-orbit approach for low-latency applications across sectors such as maritime and aviation.

The summit featured discussions on next-generation satellite technologies, regulatory frameworks, space-based internet, and integration with 5 G and 6 G systems.

