"India committed to support," says Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj on India's additional USD one million contribution to IBSA Fund

New York [US], February 20 : India has bolstered its commitment to South-South cooperation by contributing an additional USD one million to the IBSA Fund, established by India, Brazil and South Africa for undertaking projects aimed at alleviating poverty and hunger in developing nations.

"In a reaffirmation of the principle 'development of the people, by the people, and for the people,' India has contributed an additional usd one million to the IBSA fund, bolstering #southsouthcooperation," the Permanent Mission of India (PMI) to the United Nations said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

India's permanent representative to the UN, Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj presented the cheque of USD 1 million to Dima Al-Khatib, Director of the UN Office for South-South Cooperation, marking another milestone in India's dedication to transformative projects in developing nations, according to the PMI's press release on Monday.

The IBSA Fund, a collaborative effort among India, Brazil, and South Africa, underscores the spirit of partnership in addressing global challenges.

Each country contributes USD one million annually, pooling resources to support Southern-led initiatives that address pressing issues such as food security, HIV/AIDS, and access to safe drinking water.

Since its inception in 2004, the Fund has been instrumental in funding 45 projects across 37 countries, with a cumulative allocation of USD 50.6 million, making a tangible difference in the lives of millions.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj emphasised India's unwavering commitment to the Fund's mission, aligning with the ethos of India's G20 Presidency, which prioritises inclusive development.

She highlighted the positive impact of the IBSA Fund on advancing the Sustainable Development Goals and fostering solidarity among nations across the global south.

Kamboj said, "The focus of India's G20 Presidency was the development of the people, by the people and for the people. India is committed to supporting the IBSA Fund, as we believe that the Fund has made a positive impact on the lives of millions across the global South and has strengthened the spirit of South-South cooperation."

The newly allocated funds will support three upcoming projects: 'rural electrification using microgrids' in Belize, 'empowering women and youth to drive sustainable agriculture' in South Sudan, and 'investment in agri-business development / Mubadrti' in Palestine.

These initiatives exemplify the Fund's dedication to addressing critical development challenges and empowering communities to build a more sustainable future.

India's cumulative contribution to the IBSA Fund now exceeds USD 18 million, reflecting its steadfast commitment to leveraging South-South cooperation for the collective benefit of humanity.

As the Fund continues to catalyse transformative change, India remains at the forefront of fostering global partnerships and advancing inclusive development agenda.

