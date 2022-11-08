India Craft week witnessed Crafting of Five Senses night by ICW and The Balvenie and International craft Award at ICW 2022

The making of five senses night was organized on the launch day of the Indian Craft Week, an initiative of the Craft Village and World Craft Council to rejoice in the craft ecosystem with the craft makers and admirers.

The event has welcomed people from every nook and corner of India who value the rich Indian association with the craft and history. The guest list comprises Sachin Mehta, Country Director, William Grant & Sons India, Uday Balaji, Founder of The Whisky Advisor, Rajeev Sethi (Indian Designer and Curator), Iti Tyagi, Founder Craft Village and India Craft week, Somesh Singh Co-Founder Craft Village and India Craft week, Jaya Jaitly (Indian Author and Curator), Sandeep Kumar (Advisor at India Craft Week), Pallavi Kumar.

On a graceful night, five rare crafts were showcased in lengths and breadths facilitated by The Balvenie. Considered the most hand-crafted of single malts, The Balvenie has been on a journey to discover what makes it special, to understand what drives its craftsmen to commit to what they have done for decades and reach the pinnacle of their craft. Above all else, it's their heart. Worldly known as one of the finest Scotches, The Balvenie under its Makers Project this year's India Craft Week invited India's top celebrated masters to interpret these five rare crafts into their own sense and sensibilities, using the authentic material, technique and narratives they use in Indigenous Craft.

The Third day of India Craft week witnessed The International Craft Awards a tribute to craftsperson's, artisans, designers, and craft personal. India Craft Week is an initiative of the Delhi-based social venture Craft Village, which is a member of the World Craft Council. International craft awards were launched in 2017 to honour masters, artists, designers, individuals, institutions, councils, organisations, and governments from around the globe for their brilliant contributions to the sustainable and Comprehensive development of handicrafts. The ceremony marked the presence of eminent people in the industry, personalities of the craft sector, and dignitaries from various embassies. The ceremony saw the presence of Padma Shree Shri Prasoon Joshi and Mr. Saad Al-Qaddumi (President World Craft Council (AISBL).

The 5th International Award ceremony began with the first category of the night- Craft Icon of the year bagged by Chandramali Liyanage from Sri Lanka. Dr. Ghada Hijjawi-Qaddumi Honorary Award for Craft Revivalist of the Year was bagged by Jonnalagadda Niranjan from India, Kerala Arts and Crafts Village from India received Village of the Year award, Malaysian Prison Department received Lifetime Achievement for contribution to the Sustainable Development of Craft Sector and Social Incl, Georgia Arts and Culture Center, Georgia received Organisation for Sustainable Development of Craft Sector award, Company for Sustainable Development of Craft Sector, Shoji KUBODE/ Shozu Shikko, Japan, Organisation for Business Development of Craft Sector was given to Realistic Attraction SDN. BHD.Malaysia.

Craft Designer of the Year (Established Female) was given to Zohra Said,Morocco, Craft Designer of the Year (Established Male)went to Ismael Rodriguez, Mexico, Craft Designer of the Year (Gen-Next) went to Qiling Zhang,China, Craft Designer of the Year (Gen-Next) went to Mubin Khatri, India, Master Artisan of the Year (Female) went to Amita Sachdeva, India, Master Artisan of the Year (Male) went to Mubarik Khatri, India, Craftsperson of the Year (Female)went to Shahrbanoo Arabian, Iran, Craftsperson of the Year (Male) went to Dalavayi Kullayappa, India, Craft Brand of the Year (Lifestyle) went to Jaipur Rugs, India, Craft Brand of the Year (Luxury)went to Atelier Ashiesh Shah, India, Craft Brand of the Year (Fashion) went to Gaurang Shah,India, Craft Brand of the Year (Shoes) went to House of Toramally, India, Craft Brand of the Year (Furniture) went to Atelier Ashiesh Shah, India and Craft Brand of the Year (Jewellery) went to Mandala, India.

The 6th International craft award for Craft Icon of the Year was bagged by Haji Ebrahim Khatri, India, Dr. Ghada Hijjawi-Qaddumi Honorary Award for Craft Revivalist of the Year went to Pranab Narayan Das, India Village of the Year went to KKK Lahad Datu, Sabah Malaysia, Lifetime Achievement for contribution to the Sustainable Development of Craft Sector and Social Inclusion went to Amir Harith Bin Mat Kashim, Malaysia, Organisation for Sustainable Development of Craft Sector went to Malaysian Handicraft Development Corporation (MHDC) Malaysia, Organisation for Business Development of Craft Sector went to Syarikat Pemasaran Karyaneka Sdn. Bhd,.Malaysia, Craft Designer of the Year (Established) went to Saif Faisal, India, Craft Designer of the Year (Gen-Next) went to Abdulhamid Arab Khatri, India, Master Artisan of the Year (Female) went to Ambika Devi, India, Master Artisan of the Year (Male)Venkat Raman Singh ShyamIndiaCraftsperson of the Year (Female)went to Ramtiniwaiti binti Ramlee, Malaysia, Craft Designer of the Year (Established) went to Saif Faisal, India, Craft Designer of the Year (Gen-Next) went to Abdulhamid Arab Khatri, India. Master Artisan of the Year (Female) went to Ambika Devi, India, Master Artisan of the Year (Male) went to Venkat Raman Singh Shyam, India, and Craftsperson of the Year (Female) went to Ramtiniwaiti binti Ramlee, Malaysia, Craftsperson of the Year (Male) went to Mohamadali Vadood, Iran, Craft Brand of the Year (Luxury) went to Hive Home by Shivangi Shah, India. Craft Brand of the Year (Accessories) - Jewellery went to MYCRAFTSHOPPE, Malaysia and Craft Brand of the Year (Products) went to Anantaya AKFD, India.

This story has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor