India CSR Summit and ESG Forum 2023 Shines Spotlight on a Decade of CSR Compliance with Participation of 1500 Plus Organisations

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], October 13: The 10th India CSR Summit & ESG Forum, sector's most awaited and prestigious event curated and hosted by CSRBOX commenced yesterday marking a historic milestone of a decade of CSR compliance in India. The two-day event is a hub for sector visionaries, thought leaders, professionals and change-makers committed to shaping the future of the Indian impact ecosystem through CSR, sustainability, and social impact. Following dignitaries including our special guest Dr. Sanjeev Balyanji, Hon. Union Minister of State, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India attended the inaugural session of the event.

* Atul Kumar Tiwari (IAS), Secretary, Ministry of Education, Skills Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India

* Professor Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India

* Isabelle Tschan, Deputy Resident Representative UNDP India

* Swati Munjal, President, of BML Munjal University

In his keynote address, Dr. Sanjeev Balyanji hailed India CSR Summit as the nation's largest and only platform which enables businesses, CSR Foundations, Government, NGOs and consulting organisations to network and work together and congratulated it for providing an inclusive platform to country's social development sector. He called upon businesses to come forward to utilise the area expertise to offer feasible solutions to pressing social and environmental issues.

The summit also saw the unveiling of much anticipated India CSR Outlook Report 2023 traversing the ten years of CSR compliance journey in India. The revered sectoral publication features insightful visualisations, providing a comprehensive overview of the landscape of CSR in India. Over the years, the granular analysis of the report has elevated it as one of the essential resources for the industry professionals, policymakers and CSR stakeholders.

"Standing on the precipice of a decade, CSRBOX group looks forwards to be the force multiplier in the sector and enabling many more decades of India's social impact ecosystem instilled with the spirit of doing good in a better way," said Bhomik Shah, CEO and Founder, CSRBOX when asked about the event.

The summit also hosted the 9th Dalmia Bharat-CSRBOX CSR Impact Awards which celebrates and encourages organizations and projects creating sustained change and lasting positive change in the society. This year, the awards received a record breaking number of applications inviting CSR projects across fourteen distinguished categories like Healthcare, Education, Rural Development and Infrastructure among others.

The two day power packed event has a remarkable line-up including 45+ discussions, spotlight talks, product presentations, panel and roundtable discussions. It will culminate on the 12th of October with sessions like corporate roundtable by I-Venture@ISB and live micro-clinics focused at engaging corporates through experiential learning for social good.

The 10th India CSR Summit & ESG Forum 2023 continues to be a catalyst of change, fostering collaborations, and recognising the transformative power of corporate social responsibility. It serves as a testament to the commitment of organisations and individuals who are the driving force of impact in the social ecosystem.

9th Dalmia Bharat-CSRBOX CSR Impact Award Winners:

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor