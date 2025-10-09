India emerging as global hub for AI and Fintech innovation, says SC Ventures' top executives

New Delhi [India], October 9 : The top executives of Standard Chartered (SC) Ventures have emphasised that India is becoming a major hub for technology that continues to transform how people live, work, and connect.

Speaking toat the sidelines of the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2025, Apurv Suri, Head of Client Engagement and Partnership Lead at Standard Chartered (SC) Ventures, said the scale and speed of innovation in India stand out globally, calling it "a gold mine of startups and talent, all with global ambitions."

Suri said artificial intelligence (AI) is the next big wave driving transformation across industries. He noted that as AI becomes more advanced, it will not only change traditional banking but will also start to disrupt fintechs themselves.

"With AI, you can have reach, you can have scale, but most importantly, you can have hyper-personalisation," he said. According to him, India's diversity in languages and cultures makes it an ideal ground for developing AI-driven solutions that cater to individual needs.

He added that the emergence of "agentic AI", systems that can operate autonomously, is expected to create an entirely new generation of startups.

"AI will continue to disrupt fintechs and other sectors, but it will also give rise to a new ecosystem of startups," Suri said, highlighting the innovation seen at GFF as an example of this shift.

Beyond AI, Suri discussed other emerging technologies such as blockchain and quantum computing, which are shaping the financial services industry. He pointed out that blockchain's potential lies in its utility, not just its tokens. "India provides scale, opportunity, and a plethora of use cases that only blockchain can solve," he said, adding that as regulations evolve, blockchain's role in India's economy is likely to grow further.

On quantum computing, Suri shared that Standard Chartered Ventures recently launched a joint venture with Fujitsu in the United Kingdom, focusing on how quantum power can strengthen AI and fintech solutions.

"India is the best market for us to go after when it comes to use cases," he said, noting that the company plans to bring Indian talent and innovation into these global efforts.

Suri emphasised that India remains a critical market for Standard Chartered Ventures, pointing to the bank's early ventures, such as a B2B SME marketplace and its recent collaboration with Kiya.ai to build immersive digital experiences for Indian and global users. "India continues to be an important market for us. We're looking for more opportunities in strategic partnerships, investments, and joint ventures," he said.

Harald Eltvedt, Operating Member at SC Ventures, echoed this view, calling India "one of the best places in the world to find tech talent."

He said the company is excited to deepen collaborations with local startups and highlighted India's growing global role in fintech. "We're not just here to showcase, but to partner with fintechs in India for the future of banking," he said.

