"India establishes its own standards despite meeting international standards": Dr Jitendra Singh

New Delhi [India], June 23 : While tracing India's scientific revolution from 350 startups in 2014 to nearly 1.5 lakh in 2024, Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State, said that India has established its own standards despite meeting international standards.

He further said while speaking at the 6th National Convention of Vigyan Bharati (ViBha) at MIT-ADT University that the world has recognised that India now stands 3rd in global startups

Highlighting innovation and R&D activities he shared that India clinched from 81st position in 2014 to 40th position in Global Innovation Index.

Highlighting the success of India's new Space policy which opened the space sector for private players, Dr. Jitendra Singh said, "We had only one startup in 2022 and now we have around 200 startups in 2024."

"Indian solutions for Indian problems and Indian data for Indian innovationsthis is our approach, as our spectrum and even our human phenotype are distinct from the rest of the world," remarked Dr. Singh during his address.

Discussing India's extensive marine resources and its 7,500 kilo Meters long coastline, he expressed confidence that the deep sea mission would position India as a leading contributor to the blue economy and a top exporter of fisheries. He also highlighted the success of India's new space policy, which has opened up the space sector to private enterprises.

Going ahead he pointed out the growth in the number of startups in the space industry, which increased from just one in 2022 to around 200 in 2024.

Sharing about the government's efforts to explore traditional knowledge, MoS said that the Department of Science and Technology has launched the 'Traditional Knowledge Digital Library' to blend traditional wisdom with modern innovation.

He noted that during the COVID-19 pandemic, many individuals who previously had prejudices against oriental medicine changed their views. He also mentioned that people from advanced countries frequently reached out to him for Ayurvedic remedies or cures during that time.

