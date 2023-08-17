India G20: Four-day Youth 20 summit begins in Varanasi

New Delhi [India], August 17 : The four-day Youth 20 summit 2023 under the framework of India’s G20 Presidency, started in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on Thursday.

The Y20 Summit will be graced by Anurag Singh Thakur, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports and Nisith Pramanik, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Youth Affairs and Sports and the chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Around 150 delegates from G20 countries, guest countries and international organizations converged to discuss the five identified themes of Y20 including Future of Work: Industry 4.0, Innovation and 21st Century Skills, Peacebuilding and Reconciliation: Ushering in an Era of No War, Climate Change and Disaster Risk Reduction: Making Sustainability a Way of Life, Shared Future: Youth in Democracy and Governance, Health, Wellbeing and Sports: Agenda for Youth.

The Y20 Summit is the culmination of the Inception Meeting at Guwahati, 14 Youth-20 Consultations conducted at prominent educational institutions, Pre Summit at Leh, Ladakh, Brainstorming sessions, Y20 Chaupals and various Jan Bhagidari events conducted across the country in the run-up to the main Y20 Summit.

This Summit aims to provide opportunities for collaboration and networking with other stakeholders, contribute to the development of young people, and discuss the Youth agenda on a global platform.

Youth20 is one of the official Engagement Groups of the G20. The Youth20 (Y20) Engagement Group has organised discussions and consultations pan-India, to consult the youth of the nation on ideas for a better tomorrow and draft an agenda for action. Y20 has proved to be a platform for youth to express their perspectives and ideas on G20 priorities.

