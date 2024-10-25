India-Germany synergy in AI adoption, semiconductors and green technology to drive global growth: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi [India], October 25 : Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, highlighted the immense potential of India-Germany collaboration during the inauguration of the 18th Asia Pacific Conference of German Business (APK) in New Delhi on Friday.

According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, he emphasized that the fusion of Germany's renowned precision engineering and India's capacity to scale up physical, digital, and social infrastructure could create extraordinary outcomes for the world.

Speaking on the synergies between the two nations, Goyal pointed out that the collaboration extends across various sectors, including artificial intelligence, semiconductors, the vibrant startup ecosystem, and green technology.

He stated that these joint efforts would not only accelerate growth but also bring about unprecedented advancements.

The Union Minister noted that India today stands on strong macroeconomic fundamentals, underscored by reform, resilience, and readiness for future growth. He assured businesses worldwide that the country is well-prepared to capitalize on emerging opportunities.

Addressing the issue of climate change, Shri Goyal reaffirmed India's dedication to its commitments made during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP21) in 2015. He stated that India, in collaboration with the Global South and developed nations, has actively contributed to climate solutions.

Currently ranked 7th in the Climate Change Performance Index (CCPI), India is poised to exceed its nationally determined contributions (NDCs) and the targets it has set for itself on the global stage.

Expressing gratitude to the Asia Pacific Committee of German Business and the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce for organizing the event, Goyal highlighted the significance of the Asia-Pacific region, which accounts for 60 per cent of the world's population.

By 2030, two-thirds of the global middle class will reside in Asia, providing fertile ground for businesses to expand and tap into emerging sectors.

He stressed that the conference serves as a platform to identify emerging trends, tackle global challenges, facilitate the exchange of best practices, drive technological advancements, and shape policies for future industrial growth.

Goyal expressed optimism that the strategic partnership between India and Germany will deepen, translating this collaboration into real growth for both economies and their citizens.

Quoting German philosopher Arthur Schopenhauer, who once found solace in reading the Upanishads, the Minister encouraged participants to embrace India's rich cultural diversity during this festive season, spanning from Diwali to Christmas and the New Year.

Goyal ended his speech with a quote from Rabindranath Tagore, "Reach high, for stars lie hidden in you. Dream deep, for every dream precedes the goal" and urged the participants to create the future where the products made, the industries led and the innovations pioneered, touch every corner of the globe.

