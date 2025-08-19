India gets new cage-free poultry training hub as PFA-PPF, GFP, Happy Hens & Timbaktu unite with support from Compass Group Foundation

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], August 19: In a landmark initiative aimed at transforming poultry farming in India, People for Animals Public Policy Foundation (PFA-PPF) is proud to announce its partnership with Global Food Partners (GFP), Happy Hens, and Timbaktu Kutumbam Foundation to establish a model cage-free poultry housing and training facility in India.

The facility is designed to train farmers in best practice, cage-free egg production methods that significantly enhance the welfare of egg-laying hens. It will serve as a demonstration site and training hub, equipping farmers with hands-on experience, technical know-how, and market access to cater to the growing demand for ethically produced eggs. This collaborative effort, supported by Compass Group India, is funded by the Compass Group Foundation.

With over 2,600 global companies committing to sourcing cage-free eggs, the timing of this initiative is critical. PFA-PPF's grassroots network will play a key role in mobilizing and supporting farmers, helping them adopt welfare-compliant systems that open doors to premium markets and improved livelihoods.

"Our goal is to build a supportive ecosystem that empowers farmers with knowledge and access to better markets while ensuring that animal welfare remains central to food production," said Priyanka Bangari, Trustee People for Animals-Public Policy Foundation.

"We're proud to be part of this important initiative, contributing our technical expertise to support the successful implementation of best practices in animal welfare and cage-free farm management. Through hands-on guidance and tailored solutions, we're helping ensure that this model farm not only meets high welfare standards, but also serves as a practical example for other producers in the region making the transition to cage-free systems," stated Jayasimha Nuggehalli, Chief Program Officer at Global Food Partners.

"At Happy Hens Farms , we believe ethical farming is good for both people and animals. This training facility will help us empower small-holding farmers with sustainable livelihoods while ensuring hens live healthy, natural lives to produce eggs just the way nature intended." Manjunath Marappan, Founder, Happy Hens

The project combines the global expertise of GFP in farmer training, the grassroots network of PFA-PPF and Kutumbakam, and the hands-on experience of India's pioneer cage-free producer, Happy Hens. Together, they aim to build capacity for sustainable and scalable cage-free egg production across India.

