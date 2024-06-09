India Inc congratulates Narendra Modi on taking oath as PM, looks forward to collaborations

New Delhi [India], June 9 : Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took oath of office for the third term on Sunday from the Rashtrapati Bhavan premises, Indian industry bodies congratulated him and his alliance partners, as they look forward to working together for the good of the country.

"The third consecutive term for the NDA paves way for continuity in the reform agenda. We look forward to progressive policies and measures that will foster economic and social development and build strong foundation for 'Viksit Bharat'," said industry body FICCI's President Anish Shah.

"As India looks towards becoming the third largest economy, a stable government at the Centre will further strengthen the economic landscape and help us achieve this feat within next few years," Shah said.

Industry body Assocham said that the Indian corporates are feeling elated about Narendra Modi starting his third term as the Prime Minister.

The industry body expressed confidence that under PM Modi's leadership, "India would go from strength to strength gaining further stature in the global ranking, powered by an inclusive and sustainable economic growth for the next several years."

"With your taking oath as the Prime Minister for the third term India Inc is feeling confident that with under leadership the country will be steered to greater heights, maintaining the fastest pace of growth amongst the major economies of the world, '' ASSOCHAM Secretary General Deepak Sood said in his congratulatory message to the Prime Minister.

He said the Indian industry and global investors are feeling reassured of fast and bolder reforms well beyond the economy, touching upon wider governance, quality and ease of living and leveraging upon the aspirational young population.

In his congratulatory message, ASSOCHAM President Sanjay Nayar said, ''The entire ecosystem of industry, trade and financial markets are re-energised with the beginning of new innings. ''

The ASSOCHAM said it would soon be forwarding its suggestions to the new finance minister with regard to Budget proposals and the way forward for giving impetus to manufacturing, boosting productivity, exports and keeping up with public and private investment in infrastructure.

Priti Adani, Chairperson, Adani Foundation, also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Congratulations to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji on taking oath for his historic third term. Under your able leadership the country has touched new heights of progress in the last 10 years. And we are confident that in the coming years your 'Developed India' campaign will move forward at double the speed," she wrote in Hindi in an X post.

Sanjeev Krishan, Chairperson, of multinational professional services PwC in India, suggested the new government consider prioritising the allocation of resources and efforts around three actions.

He suggested that the new government must enhance its trust quotient with the youth by gainfully engaging them with a host of skill driven employment and entrepreneurship initiatives; collaborate with industry and academia to build policy and regulatory frameworks to transform technologies and leverage it more meaningfully in the Indian context; and embed sustainability as a core principle in the planning and execution of key governmental initiatives.

Meanwhile, PM-designate Narendra Modi took oath as Prime Minister of India for his third successive term on Sunday at an impressive ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, which was attended by leaders from India's neighbourhood and Indian Ocean region.

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to Narendra Modi, followed by other members of his team of ministers.

Apart from two terms as Prime Minister beginning 2014, Narendra Modi also has the distinction of being the longest-serving Chief Minister of Gujarat, with his term spanning from October 2001 to May 2014.

PM Modi led the BJP-led NDA to a third successive victory in the Lok Sabha polls. The BJP won an absolute majority on its own in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls, winning 282 and 303 seats, respectively. PM Modi leads an NDA coalition with 292 seats in the Parliament and has laid thrust on making India a developed nation by 2047.

Born on September 17, 1950, in a small town in Gujarat, his family belonged to the 'other backward class' which is among the marginalised sections of society. In his initial years, he worked with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and later devoted himself to politics, working with the Bharatiya Janata Party organisation at the national and state levels.

