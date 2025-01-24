"India is best place for tech talent in world," says Harald Eltvedt

New Delhi [India], January 24 : India's growing reputation as a hub for innovation and tech talent took centre stage as Standard Chartered Ventures, in partnership with KiyaAI, launched Akashaverse, a groundbreaking immersive platform that combines entertainment, social interaction, e-commerce, and lifestyle experiences.

Highlighting India's potential, Harald Eltvedt, Operating Member and Global Head of Venture Building at Standard Chartered Ventures, emphasised, "India is the best place for tech talent in the world. I think everybody recognises that it's an amazing place for tech talent, especially when it comes to web and software companies. But we also see it as a place where we can activate our network."

He added, "We see India as a growing economy. It's going to be the fastest-growing economy when it comes to the middle size of the middle-class, and for all these reasons, we think it's a great place to be launching ventures."

The event marked the entrepreneurial debut of Sanjeev Mehta, former Managing Director of Standard Chartered Bank, who stepped into the startup ecosystem with the creation of Akashaverse.

Reflecting on his transition, Mehta shared, "I saw an opportunity in the startup space. I have been closely following Prime Minister's Narendra Modi startup initiative for nine years. I have supported many startups, and they are doing well. I placed an idea before the bank for this startup, which we launched today."

Powered by Bharatmeta, KiyaAI's immersive experience platform, Akashaverse promises to break down traditional barriers to experiences that have been constrained by geography, finances, or logistics.

Its features include virtual pilgrimages, immersive e-commerce storefronts, and bespoke event participation from anywhere in the world.

Akashaverse is set to formally launch at the Startup Mahakumbh in April 2025 and will initially focus on India. By integrating 360-degree imagery, VR, AR, and AI, it aims to revolutionise event booking, virtual pilgrimages, and online retail.

The platform will also provide corporate clients with real-time insights into customer engagement, creating innovative distribution channels.

