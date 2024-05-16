India makes strong pitch for playing pivotal role in global hydrogen economy

Rotterdam, May 16 India has the capability to become a leading exporter of green hydrogen and is poised to play a pivotal role in the global hydrogen economy, Secretary, Ministry of New & Renewable Energy, Bhupinder Singh Bhalla said at the World Hydrogen Summit.

Addressing the delegates on Wednesday, Bhalla said: "With a strategic focus on scaling up production, India aims to capitalise on emerging opportunities in the international market for green hydrogen, thereby reinforcing its position as a key player in the global energy transition."

He assured the delegates of India's capability to meet any scale of production demand for green hydrogen, provided there is sufficient market demand and support.

"This confidence stems from India's robust renewable energy deployment strategy, as outlined in its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC)," he added.

He pointed out that with a strong emphasis on affordability, infrastructure development, skilled personnel, ambition, and scalability, India is poised to emerge as a key player in shaping the global hydrogen economy and advancing sustainable energy solutions on a global scale.

Highlighting the rapid scale-up of renewable energy infrastructure in the country, the Secretary informed the audience that approximately 43 per cent of India's current installed electricity capacity is from non-fossil-fuel sources, with projections indicating a rise to 50 per cent by 2030.

The Secretary underscored the comprehensive nature of the National Green Hydrogen Mission, comprising components such as pilot projects, research and development (R&D) initiatives, and skill development programs. He reiterated India's position as a global leader in renewable energy affordability, emphasising the nation's low cost of renewable energy.

"With competitive pricing, India presents an attractive landscape for domestic and international investments in renewable energy projects, aligning with the nation's commitment to transitioning towards sustainable energy sources," Bhalla said.

He highlighted India's integrated grid infrastructure as a key enabler for the seamless integration of renewable energy sources into the national energy mix.

Bhalla told the Summit audience that this integrated grid not only enhances grid stability and reliability but also enables the strategic placement of renewable energy plants, optimising efficiency and minimising the need for long-distance transportation and storage of hydrogen.

India's abundant pool of skilled engineers serves as a cornerstone for the successful implementation of renewable energy and green hydrogen projects, he explained.

"The availability of skilled personnel at a reasonable cost further enhances India's competitiveness in the global market for green hydrogen production," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor