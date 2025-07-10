India must build supply chain resilience in energy sector to achieve self-reliance: Goyal

New Delhi [India], July 10 : Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, on Thursday urged the industry to build supply chain resilience by reducing dependence on specific geographies and adopting new technologies to achieve self-reliance in the energy sector.

Goyal stressed that India's ambition should encompass the entire value chainfrom raw materials and cell components to battery packs, semiconductors, management systems, and recycling, ensuring a robust and self-sustained clean energy ecosystem.

The Minister urged stakeholders to explore new opportunities to scale up operations and strengthen competitiveness. He reaffirmed India's target of achieving 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, and reiterated that energy storage will be central to this journey. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stated, "Ensuring energy security for our citizens is not just a priority but also a responsibility."

On infrastructure, the Minister called for enhanced collaboration among stakeholders to build both charging and battery swapping systems, thereby accelerating electric vehicle adoption and ensuring affordable, accessible e-mobility.

The Minister underscored the importance of storage technologieswhether in the form of batteries, pumped storage, hydro storage, or geothermalas essential for meeting India's future energy demands. He highlighted that the energy sector will be a driving force in India's transition to clean and renewable sources of power, and this vision has already been reflected in the country's achievements over the last decade.

The Minister emphasised that various forms of energy storage, such as pump storage and battery systems, as well as nuclear power, will support the clean energy transition. He also underlined the critical role that stakeholders will play in this mission.

While addressing the 11th India Energy Storage Week (IESW) 2025 today in New Delhi, noted the 4,000 per cent increase in India's installed solar capacity and stated that the country's renewable energy capacity now stands at a robust 227 GW. He said India is likely the first G20 nation to have met its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement.

Highlighting India's manufacturing progress in the last decade, Goyal said that the country's solar photovoltaic module capacity has increased nearly 38-fold, while photovoltaic cell capacity has risen 21-fold. He mentioned the PM Surya Ghar Yojana, which aims to equip 1 crore households with rooftop solar panels to make them energy self-sufficient and reduce electricity bills.

He also spoke of the PM Kusum Yojana, which supports the expansion of solar pumps in India's agrarian economy. Additionally, the government has launched a Production Linked Incentive (PLI) programme to boost manufacturing of Advanced Chemistry Cells (ACC), he added.

Proposing a comprehensive four-pronged approach for advancing India's energy independence, the Union Minister emphasised the need for targeted innovation, infrastructure development, supply chain resilience, and holistic value chain growth. He stated that India must lead in research and development for energy storage by focusing on next-generation battery chemistries, solid-state and hybrid storage technologies, and circular supply chains.

India Energy Storage Week (IESW) is a premier industry event focused on advancing energy storage, e-mobility, battery manufacturing, and green hydrogen. The 11th edition brought together global leaders, policymakers, researchers, and industry stakeholders to discuss innovations and policy developments critical to India's energy transition.

