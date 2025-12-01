India must turn creative potential into global impact: I&B Secretary at CII Big Picture Summit

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 1 : Artificial Intelligence (AI) is poised to be a transformational force for India's Media and Entertainment (M&E) sector, according to Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B).

Addressing the inaugural session of CII Big Picture in Mumbai, Secretary Jaju called on the industry to view the WAVES Summit not as a standalone event, but as part of an ongoing movementone that continually inspires new waves of creativity, innovation, and progress.

"The WAVES Summit is much more than an event; it is a movement. Our Prime Minister has consistently reminded us that each wave in this journey builds upon the last, urging us to reflect on where we stand as an industry and how we can move forward together," Jaju said, as per a CII release.

The Secretary I&B underscored that entertainment, alongside food, shelter, and clothing, remains a fundamental pillar of civilizationintegral not only to economic growth, but also to societal harmony and happiness.

India's creative economy, he noted, is now a livelihood source for over 10 million people, contributing approximately Rs 3 lakh crore to the national GDP.

"The true value of our sector goes beyond numbers: it connects people, fosters harmony, and links nations together," Jaju said.

He highlighted India's rich storytelling heritage, from oral traditions (Shruti) to written (Kriti) and visual forms, as showcased in the Bharat Pavilion at the National Museum of Indian Cinema.

"Despite this legacy, India holds only 2 per cent of the global M&E market. Our challengeand opportunityis to transform our creative potential into products and stories that earn global recognition," he said.

Jaju challenged the industry to turn passion into commerce, especially as AI rapidly reshapes content creation and consumption.

"AI is transforming entertainment. If we do not embrace new technologies, our global share will shrink. As a rising economic power, India's stories must be heard and seen worldwide. This is the essence of our soft power," he said.

He clarified that while the government's role is to enable, not compete, it is committed to creating an environment where the industry can thriveaddressing skill gaps, providing incentives, and ensuring a level playing field.

He pointed to the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT) in Mumbai as an example of successful government-industry collaboration, with its industry-led model already earning accolades for excellence and innovation.

A highlight of the Summit was the unveiling of the CII White Paper on Priority Policy Reforms for a Globally Competitive Creative Economy of India, offering a comprehensive roadmap of policy actions crucial for the sector's future.

The White Paper outlines actionable recommendations to drive growth, foster innovation, and position India as a leader in the global creative economy.

Other industry leaders echoed Jaju's vision. Gaurav Banerjee, Chair, CII National Council on Media & Entertainment and MD and CEO, Sony Pictures Networks India, called for specialized creative institutions, stronger industry-academia partnerships, regional creative clusters, and urgent public-private collaboration to unlock the next chapter of growth.

"India is a nation of 1.4 billion stories. As global demand rises, our responsibility is to scale up world-class creators," he said.

Rajan Navani, Co-Chair, CII National Council on Media & Entertainment and MD and CEO, Jetsynthesys, emphasized AI's potential as a creative partner and underscored the importance of trusted government-industry frameworks, innovation, and skill development.

Gunjan Soni, Co-Chair, CII National Council on Media & Entertainment and Country MD, YouTube India, highlighted the rise of creative entrepreneurship, democratization of content creation, and the need for industry responsibility in ensuring safety and creative control.

The session was moderated by Amita Sarkar, Deputy Director General, CII.

