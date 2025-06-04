India needs massive investments for Net-Zero Goal by 2070; Private sector will be vital: Moody-ICRA

New Delhi [India], June 4 : According to a joint report by Moody's Ratings & ICRA, highlights that India will require a huge investment in order to meet ambitious 2070 net-zero emissions norms particularly in the power sector.

The report projects that over the next decade, these investments are projected to constitute 2 per cent of country's real GDP for the electricity value chain, encompassing power generation, storage, transmission and distribution.

The report also suggests that the country must manage the complex balance of energy security, affordability, and the transition to cleaner sources.

However, India's fast-growing economy will continue to rely on coal in the short to medium term. It adds a 32 to 35 per cent increase in coal-based generation capacity (around 70-75 GW) over the next 10 years, alongside the addition of 450 GW in renewable capacity.

"We expect the private sector to remain active in India's renewable energy sector, while government-owned companies will also increase their role," said Abhishek Tyagi, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

He further added that, "Solar and wind power will dominate new generation capacity additions over the next 20-25 years, with smaller nuclear and hydropower additions."

Furthermore, the report also expects a slowdown in road project execution in the near term despite a healthy FY2026 budgetary outlay of Rs 2.72 trillion for the Ministry of Roads, Transport and Highways (MoRTH).

"With road awarding projected to improve only in second half of FY2026, the revenue growth of road developers is likely to remain subdued over the next 12-15 months, as it takes 6-9 months from project awarding to on-ground execution (first billing milestone)," said Ashish Modani, ICRA's Senior Vice President and Group Head, Corporate Ratings.

In contrast, ports and data centers are emerging as key growth areas. Under the Maritime India Vision 2030, the government has committed substantial capex to expand port capacity. ICRA anticipates a 3 to 5 per cent increase in cargo volumes in FY2026, led by containerised cargo, petroleum products, and fertilisers, though global trade and tariff uncertainties pose risks.

