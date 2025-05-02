India nurturing over a million entrepreneurs: Jayant Chaudhary

New Delhi, May 2 The government is nurturing over a million entrepreneurs through its ambitious programmes like Startup India, Skill India and Atal Innovation Mission, Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary has stressed.

Addressing the ‘TiEcon 2025’ conference in the US via a video message, the minister said India today stands at a powerful inflection point where innovation, enterprise, and skills are converging to shape a new global narrative.

“Across every corner of our nation, entrepreneurs are solving real problems, building sustainable ventures, and creating scalable impact,” he told the gathering.

At the conference, a high-level Indian delegation comprising leaders in deep-tech, climate innovation, healthcare, AI, and digital transformation showcased the country’s expanding role as a global innovation partner.

The delegation reflected India’s entrepreneurial spirit rooted in resilience, inclusion, and purpose-driven development.

Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, also had a brief interaction about India’s skill ecosystem and about of NSDC's initiatives, and how the organisation is equipping Indian youth with job-ready and future-ready skills.

Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO, NSDC and MD, NSDC International, said, “AI is transforming the world in ways we never imagined which necessitates proactive measures to navigate the challenges and harness the opportunities it brings.

“Cutting-edge platforms like Skill India Digital Hub allows learners from across the country to learn from anywhere, anytime. He underscored NSDC International's critical role in transforming India into a global supplier of skilled manpower,” he mentioned.

The annual three-day conference focused on the vast potential and disruptive power of artificial intelligence in shaping the future of enterprises and society and has brought together entrepreneurs, innovators, investors, and academia.

India’s participation at TiEcon 2025 marks a significant step in strengthening its positioning as a global talent hub and innovation partner in the AI era.

NSDC also set up a dedicated exhibition stall at the conference, which drew enthusiastic engagement from global participants.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor