India Pavilion at EXPO2020 Dubai celebrates 150 crore vaccinations in the country

The India Pavilion at EXPO2020 Dubai marked the country's vaccination drive crossing the milestone of administering over 150 crore (1.5 billion) COVID-19 vaccines by displaying this remarkable achievement on the facade of the pavilion.

Here is a glimpse of the India Pavilion facade:

To know more about India Pavilion at EXPO2020 Dubai, please visit

Website -

Facebook -

Instagram -

Twitter -

LinkedIn -

YouTube -

Koo -

To know more about EXPO2020 Dubai, please visit .

This story is provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor