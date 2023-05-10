India Post signs MoU, becomes logistics partner for crores of traders

New Delhi [India], May 10 : India Post signed an MoU with Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) and Tripta Technologies for operationalisation of a portal called 'Bharat EMart', which will provide the facility of pick-up of consignments from the premises of traders and will ensure delivery at the doorsteps of the consignees across the country.

It is believed that it will benefits eight crore traders associated with traders body CAIT, a release from Ministry of Communications stated.

India Post in the recent past has entered into similar agreements with Government e-Marketplace (GeM), Regional Centers of Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India Limited (TRIFED), to provide pick-up and delivery of parcels at the doorsteps of the consignees.

Shortly, India Post will onboard itself on the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) platform, being developed by Ministry of Commerce as a logistics service provider.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan mentioned that Department of Posts has transformed itself with the passage of time and demands of public.

Today, India Post provides banking, insurance, and the last mile delivery of benefits of several welfare schemes run by the Government to every village through its network of 1.59 lakh Post Offices.

The Minister expressed hope that the MoU with CAIT and Bharat e-Mart would provide much needed logistics support to small traders in the country which would increase their businesses and also the opportunities for employment.

