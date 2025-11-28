India quietly delivers two world-first AI music breakthroughs in under a year

Stills from “Daddy” and “Main Azaad Hoon” (Azaadi), the world-first AI music projects.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 28:Indian creator and songwriter Jake Joss has achieved two global firsts in the field of AI-assisted music and video, marking a significant milestone for independent creativity in the country. By blending personal storytelling with generative technology, he has created two projects that have no prior global equivalent, both completed within the span of a single year.

The first achievement is the world's first fully AI-generated music video where both the song and the visuals were produced using prompt engineering. Titled Daddy, the project began with lyrics Jake wrote himself, inspired by personal memories. He then used AI tools to generate the musical composition and build the entire visual narrative through text-based prompts. Each frame was crafted through written instructions and assembled into a cohesive story, demonstrating a new way of creating music videos without traditional production infrastructure.

The India Book of Records has formally recognised him as an IBR Achiever for this feat, noting the uniqueness of Daddy as the first music video created using this method.

Building on this, Jake created another global first: the world's first Human AI collaborative patriotic music album with complete AI-generated music videos for every track. The five-track album, titled Azaadi, explores themes of identity, belonging and contemporary patriotism. Each song is paired with its own AI-generated video, developed through detailed scene-level prompts and structured into five distinct visual narratives. This makes Azaadi the first patriotic album globally where every track has been visually realised through generative AI.

Jake's creative journey has always been rooted in real-life memories and everyday moments that shaped his early musical experiments. Doosra Pyaar, his first song, was written for his daughter. Birdie captured lighthearted childhood humour. His Hindustani fusion piece Eri Aali, created with his daughter, brought together classical influences and modern expression.

Another meaningful part of Jake's evolution is Electric Current. Originally a playful tune he created as a child, it became a small family favourite among his cousins. Years later, with access to generative AI tools, he was finally able to bring the melody to life as a full, high-energy English track. Its revival reflects how AI can help artists revisit old ideas and develop them into complete works.

These experiences shaped Jake's philosophy of combining emotion, curiosity and experimentation. Technology, for him, is not a replacement for human creativity but a means of expanding what a single creator can make without a large team or traditional resources. “My music did not begin with AI. It began with personal memories and moments. AI simply helped me express those feelings differently. The heart remains human. The tool is just new,” he says.

Jake's accomplishments arrive at a time when India is rapidly strengthening its position as a hub for digital creativity, storytelling and technological innovation. As generative AI continues to influence music, film and design worldwide, his work illustrates how independent Indian creators can shape new formats without institutional support or large budgets. It also highlights the possibility that major creative breakthroughs may increasingly emerge from individual innovators rather than large studios.

With two world-first achievements completed in less than a year and a growing portfolio that spans personal storytelling, childhood ideas and modern AI-driven experimentation, Jake represents a new wave of Indian creators exploring what becomes possible when imagination and technology work together. His work demonstrates how Indian storytellers can pioneer new creative formats and contribute meaningfully to the global evolution of AI-enabled art.

Jake shares his creative work and upcoming releases on Instagram at @original.sing

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.