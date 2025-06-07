India Ramps Up Community Preparedness for Disasters: CBDM India 2025 in Bengaluru to Champion Health Resilience and Local Response

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 7: As India and its neighbours continue to confront the double threat of increasing natural disasters and unpredictable man-made crisesincluding the recent cross-border tensions in northern districtsCBDM India 2025 emerges as a timely national response mechanism rooted in community resilience and emergency health preparedness. The International Conference on 'Disaster Resilience: Community-Based Systems to Save Lives and Preserve Health' will be held on June 20-21 at the JN Tata Auditorium, Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, with a Pre-Conference Workshop on June 19 at the Indian Railways Institute of Disaster Management (IRIDM).

-Against the backdrop of natural disasters and the recent border conflict, CBDM India on June 20-21 will showcase people-centric disaster management systems to protect lives & preserve health

- A Pre-Conference Workshop on June 19 will provide practical training in rapid response, triage, community mobilization, and emergency communications at IRIDM, Bengaluru

Organised by JeevaRaksha Trust, in collaboration with Indian Institute of Science, Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS), Government of Karnataka, Indian Medical Association (IMA) Saragur, Swami Vivekananda Youth Movement, IRIDM, and premier national agencies including NDMA, ISRO, and NIMHANS, this global platform reflects India's growing commitment to proactive, inclusive disaster readiness. From flash floods and heatwaves to border hostilities and civil emergencies, the call for empowered, prepared communities has never been louder.

The conference will feature keynote insights from Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (Retd), PVSM, Member, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Government of India. His unique civil-military perspectiveespecially in conflict-prone zones like Kashmirwill add strategic depth to discussions on disaster coordination in high-risk border and rural areas.

Dr. (Flt Lt) M.A. Balasubramanya, Managing Trustee of JeevaRaksha and Chairman of the Organising Committee, said, "In disaster situationswhether caused by nature or conflictevery life saved is a victory of preparedness. The recent Indo-Pak flare-ups in border areas are a reminder that India must be ready not just with diplomacy or arms, but also with health, speed, and compassion. We must train our people, strengthen our health systems, and localise our response."

CBDM India 2025 will tackle urgent priorities such as local risk mapping, public health intervention strategies, disaster psychology, digital alert systems, and inter-sectoral coordination. Sessions will explore how community-based models can be integrated with national response systems to create a more agile, informed, and resilient India. The conference will also offer hands-on workshops and case studies from India and the Global South, making it a knowledge hub for low-resource but high-impact solutions.

"This is not just a technical event. It is a convergence of policy, science, public health, and lived realities. We are gathering voices from the fielddoctors, emergency workers, village leaders, and military medicsto build a framework that saves lives when seconds matter. Whether it's a landslide, flash flood, or border shelling, it's the community that responds first," added Dr. Ram K Nair, Technical Director of JeevaRaksha and Organising Secretary, CBDM 2025.

The conference expects participation from over 800 delegates, including officials from disaster management authorities, armed forces, healthcare institutions, academia, civil society, and youth networks. Institutions such as Armed Forces Medical Services, IISc, ISRO, Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority, and NIMHANS will lend technical support and vision.

Adding a public health lens, Dr. Prakash K H, CEO of JeevaRaksha, said, "The idea that only governments or uniformed forces handle disasters is outdated. It's time to put people at the centre. This conference will show how villages, wards, hospitals, and schools can become strongholds of resilience. A JeevaRaksha-trained teacher or a connected ASHA can make the difference between life and loss in those first critical moments."

CBDM India 2025 also opens the floor to innovation, inviting paper and poster submissions showcasing real-world solutions, best practices, and policy recommendations. The Pre-Conference Workshop on June 19 will provide practical training in rapid response, triage, community mobilisation, and emergency communications at IRIDM, Bengaluru.

In a time of compounded crisesraging rivers and restless bordersCBDM India 2025 is India's declaration of readiness, rooted not just in policy, but in people.

About JeevaRaksha

JeevaRaksha Trust (JR), a special-purpose vehicle established by Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Karnataka, and Swami Vivekananda Youth Movement, offers skill courses in Emergency Care. These unique, comprehensive university-certified courses equip doctors, nurses, paramedics, and the public with essential skills to enhance the emergency care response system and save lives. JR has three verticals to strengthen its mission, namely, Emergency Skills Education, Research & Development, and Relief & Rehabilitation, with a strong emphasis on inclusive and innovative disaster management solutions.

For Registration Ms. Sabitha: +91 7338614842 | Email: sabita@maplejourneys.com, Dr. Haripriya M: +91 9738037489 | Email: cbdmindia2025@jeevaraksha.org can be approached.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor